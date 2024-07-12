Bringing the Crowd In, Sha’Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles-Starrer ‘Sprint’ Becomes Sixth-Most-Watched Netflix Show

Netflix’s recent series ‘Sprint’, featuring some of the top track and field icons like Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles, Shericka Jackson, and many more, became a hit amongst fans. And it hit one of the most poignant milestones within a week of releasing worldwide.

The World Athletics social media page recently released data on the show’s metrics and reception across the world. It turns out that the documentary grew so popular that it is now the sixth-most-watched show worldwide.

The post featured one of Richardson’s winning moments along with the fact written across the poster. So far, not only has it become one of the most popular shows online, but it has also gathered over two million views overall in a single week.

“Things we love to see…

SPRINT amassed 2.4 million views in its first week on @netflix…

6th most-watched Netflix show worldwide

The docuseries is in the top 10 in TV in 32 countries…”

Sprint takes viewers on a journey through various elite track and field athletes’ paths, where each has a purpose to fulfill. It followed them as they navigated through various challenges and ultimately proved their worth during the Budapest World Championships 2023.

While Richardson brought with her a new outlook on life and more fuel for her burning desire to win, Lyles was determined to beat the best of the best. Several others, like Jackson, Fred Kerly, Kenny Bednarek, and so on, entered the track with hopes of bagging the gold for their country.

But throughout it all, these athletes made sure to highlight camaraderie and sportsmanship through their struggles. Their interactions with each other, be it competitive or jovial, came with a sense of mutual respect.

The docuseries also featured legends like Usain Bolt, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Allyson Felix, Michael Johnson, and many others who had their takes to share. They commented on the current-day athletes and compared some of them with themselves during their prime, but were mostly amazed by all the talent.

While Richardson stunned at the WCs, Usain Bolt raved on about another legendary sprinter

In the series, creators followed Richardson and documented her transformation into a bold and confident athlete who ended up bagging the Budapest World Championships gold in 2023.

However, another legendary athlete seemed to have stolen the show for Usain Bolt, who had some thoughts to share in the documentary. Speaking of sprinting icon Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, he recalled how they began their track careers together, and while he’s been retired for some time, she’s still going strong.