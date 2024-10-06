“Can’t Clone This”: Kenny Bednarek Builds Up a Tough Persona Ahead of a Promising Season

Kenny Bednarek has had a rollercoaster of a season this year, with some wins and some losses. Yet, he trudged on until the last stop, testing his limits and pushing himself beyond his capacity at every step. The results paid off, and now fans look forward to a promising 2025, and Bednarek plans to come forth in full force.

In a recent Instagram post, the track star emerged with a promise and a declaration for all. With his USP being his unique take on situations and his ultimate power being his perseverance, Bednarek’s stunning photoshoot was overpowered by his promise to track and field enthusiasts.

“Built different, can’t clone this.”

Donning a white robe with the USA flag, the Olympic rings on the back, and a pair of shorts with red and blue stripes, Bednarek’s photo seemed to be from his Olympic shoot. The sprinter donned a serious expression while posing for the camera on a chair.

Somewhere, he seems to have justified the promise in his caption already, being truly built differently in terms of his championships this year. The Olympics were a hit or miss, with a silver in his individual event and a disqualification in the relay. Nothing deterred him from shooting for the stars, but he persevered at the Diamond Leagues.

Zurich, once again, gifted him the silver at the 200m sprint after he narrowly missed Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo for the gold. Even then, he ran the fastest compared to his other sprints this year and earned his personal best at the meet, clocking in at 19.57s.

Brussels was his last meet, and the energy was high throughout the track and the arena. Bednarek knew he would have to push himself until the end if he wanted to end his season on a high note. When he did, he finally got his redemption against Tebogo and clocked in at 19.67 to win the Brussels Diamond League.

Apart from all this, Bednarek also has the World Championships in Tokyo to look forward to next year. With some compelling contenders worldwide, his timing and strategy will be on the line. However, Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track is the only meet that will take the cake next season for being popular.

Bednarek, who signed onboard for the meet, will be one of the on-contract athletes who will meet a challenger for his category among other contenders. The icon has already raved about the event and will look forward to doing his best on the track. While there’s still time, he will now spend his days off prepping and training to up his game.