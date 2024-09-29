Fred Kerley Reveals the Ideal Setup for Better Conversations With Athletes

Aug 19, 2023; Budapest, Hungary; Fred Kerley (USA) looks on before competing in the mens 100m during the World Athletics Championships at National Athletics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Olympics and the sprint season may have wrapped up but the track and field world is still abuzz with events and occasions. Fred Kerley has been out and about ever since his stellar performances at the Diamond Leagues. And recently, he revealed what gets athletes like him to open up in conversations.

Kerley has so far won the podium position for the 100m sprint at the Brussels Diamond League, and registered a season-best timing for the 200m sprint at the Zurich Diamond League.

At a recent event organized by the Coconut Grove Run Club in Miami, Kerley got the chance to run alongside fans and have a brief chat about his experience later. He seemed at ease while answering questions and talking to the host, while inspiring fellow sprinters with his wisdom.

He recently posted a bunch of pictures from the event, where the cameras captured him talking candidly to the host. The outdoor venue seemed to turn into an abode of insights as Kerley shared his stories about greatness with the audience. In retrospect, he attributed his easygoing attitude at the event to the comfort he felt around the runners.

“Good speaking making the athletes feel comfortable is everything to getting a better conversation.”

It turns out that all he needed was a good interviewer and an easy ambiance to talk his heart out. As a man of few words, Kerley believes that all athletes must have an environment similar to this to make them feel at ease.

Other than that, the American sprinter has been having the time of his life, spending his off-season break pursuing new adventures. His latest fad has been trying out baseball, and he recently even collaborated with a coach to make sure he got his form correct.

Surprisingly, Kerley has been quite good at his newest interest, with several clips of him playing baseball indoors being a testament to his talent. He even hinted at the new sport being a part of his pre-season prep with a motivational message on his X account.

He also got together with coach Pio Herrera, whom he called the ‘best hitting coach’, for a power-packed session in the baseball cage. Whether or not his attempts at professional baseball lead to a potential appearance on the pitch, fans can’t wait to see what’s more in store for Kerley.