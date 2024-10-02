Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles Make It to Anderson Emerole’s Top Ten Greatest Athletes (Men) of 2024

Jun 23, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Noah Lyles (7) wins the 100m in 9.83 during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field. From left: Fred Kerley (8), Lyles, Kenny Bednarek (6) and Courtney Lindsey (5). Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This year’s track and field season has been one for the history books, with several old and new names emerging as champions. Ever since the World Championships in 2023, athletes have come prepared to put their best foot forward as they get to the Olympics, with many creating records in the process. Amongst these, Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek made it to the top of the roster for experts.

Anderson Emerole from Citius Magazine and The Final Leg recently compiled his top ten male track and field athletes of 2024. The list included new and familiar faces, such as Matthew Hudson-Smith and Rai Benjamin, and delved into their triumphs and tribulations this season.

Bednarek made it to the ninth position on the list for his incredible run this season, especially in the 200m sprint category. While there’s room for improvement, fans can’t wait to see what’s more in store for the Olympic silver medalist.

What stood out to Emerole was how, towards the end of the season, Bednarek not only won the Brussels Diamond League but also beat the Olympic champion, Letsile Tebogo, at it.

Bednarek is currently ranked third worldwide in the 200m event and has high hopes for his 100m run. His personal best of 19.57s in the 200m dash speaks for itself and gives hope of seeing a new champion in the category.

Meanwhile, Lyles stood at a solid number four on Emerole’s list after careful consideration and taking into account some tough contenders. Since his world title last year, Lyles has only been on an upward trajectory with his records and timings this season. His Olympic gold for the 100m sprint was especially spectacular since every other athlete on that track was milliseconds away from him.

Emerole pointed out the list of medals and podium finishes that Lyles gained this year in indoor and outdoor competitions. However, his personal best of 9.79s in the 100m sprint got him second place overall worldwide this year.

Other noteworthy mentions in the list included Tebogo — one of the most stunning athletes with his jaw-dropping pace and versatility across various events, and Grant Holloway, who broke several records at the indoor and outdoor hurdles this year.

Overall, the athletes on the list seem to have undergone a massive transformation either during or after the Olympics. With improved timings, broken records, and personal bests, many sprinters like Lyles and Bednarek have made their mark in history and look forward to more accolades next year.