Fred Kerley Embarks on Off-Track Adventure Ahead of 2025 Season; Delivers a Powerful Message

Fred Kerley, the dynamic sprinter and Olympic medalist, is taking an unconventional approach to his off-season training as he gears up for the 2025 athletics season. This time, on his X profile, he was spotted showing an interest in baseball while practicing it indoors.

The 29-year-old displayed remarkable precision as he connected with the balls, hitting each one as if it were a guaranteed home run. The sprinter exuded confidence as he held the bat with perfect form, reminiscent of a seasoned MLB star.

It’s what you do before the season starts that makes a champion. pic.twitter.com/XIAHlvIob6 — Fred Kerley (@fkerley99) September 25, 2024

Every track season ends with plenty of time for athletes to take a break from the sport. Kerley followed this routine since resting and indulging in other things after a good season was the best way to recover.

Aside from training as a hitter for a baseball game, the Olympic bronze medalist shared a few photos on his X, which he took with none other than the hosts of MLB Tonight. He also included backstage photos of the studio, featuring renowned baseball players such as Jackie Robinson, Babe Ruth, and Roberto Clemente.

Kerley’s enthusiasm in the sport was not new; just a few days ago, he posted a photo with coach Pio Herrera on Instagram. Based in Miami, Florida, the trainer specializes in baseball and softball instruction and was ideal for an athlete like Kerley who wanted to attempt to play the sport.

The American sprinter is having the time of his life during the campaign break, but he has not forgotten the promises he made to his community about returning to the top of the sport, which he hopes to fulfill in the next Olympic cycle.

Kerley’s major track ambition

Kerley proved all of his critics wrong at the Stade de France, capturing the bronze medal in the men’s 100-meter finals. However, a few days after the coveted event, he declared that he would compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, stating that he will not retire from the sport unless he wins a gold medal at the Olympic Games.

He was particularly focused on securing that individual gold medal, as he and many others viewed track and field as an individual sport. Kerley also underlined that he has much more to accomplish in his career, with important events like Grand Slam Track and the Tokyo World Championships set to thrill fans in the 2025 season.