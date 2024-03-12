“Get Ready for a WR”: Fans in Frenzy as Sha’Carri Richardson’s Track Rival Shericka Jackson Nominated for Laureus Sportswoman of the Year Award

World Athletics recently highlighted Laureus Sportswomen of the Year nominee, Sha’Carri Richardson. This time around, they dedicated a post on their Instagram to the American track star’s Jamaican rival, Shericka Jackson, who has also been nominated for the same award.

The announcement that the reigning 200-meter world champion had been nominated for one of the world’s most prestigious accolades caused the IG post to go viral. No matter the circumstances, the rivalry between Jackson and Richardson remains noticeable.

The Instagram video also featured her winning a gold medal in Budapest last year. There were a few slow-motion sequences in the video that showcased the Jamaican athlete’s pinpoint running. Witnessing Jackson’s triumph against her American competitors, Gabrielle Thomas and Richardson, for the gold medal was an experience to remember.

A few months before the Paris Olympics, the award’s winner will be announced. And the fans of the Jamaican sprinter are already pumped up for their star athlete. One fan wrote, “She’s so unbelievable. @olympics get ready for a WR!!” A proud fan commented, saying, “Shericka works so hard. I am so proud of her.”

The commentary done while she secured the gold in Budapest was epic, as this fan pointed out, saying, “Commentary said it all; ‘this is so fast’..” Another fan wrote, “She’s so fast, so skilled, with incredible form but like do you understand how FIIIINE she is? Yoh.” The athlete’s charisma was highlighted by this comment, which read, “She is who she says she is! Love her.”

Apart from her gold medal feat, Shericka Jackson established an incredible record. The 21.41 seconds clocked by the Jamaican sprinter were just seven-hundredths of a second behind legend Florence Griffith-Joyner’s WR.

The record set in the 1988 Olympic finals was just missed by such a thin margin. However, in the World Athletics Championships, Jackson further achieved silvers in the 100-meter and the 4×100-meter relay, which made her a dominant athlete in the 2023 season.

Sha’Carri Richardson clinches gold from the hands of Shericka Jackson

Countless competitors were vying for the gold medal in Budapest. Only a select few, however, were able to cement their names in the athletics lore. American track star Sha’Carri Richardson was a favorite going to the finals of the 100-meter sprint. But, she found herself lined up on the grid with her two Jamaican competitors.

Richardson paced forward with her two rivals, Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, to claim gold in her maiden finals. She also broke into the top five with a time of 10.65 seconds, enough for fifth place on the WR list. As a result of this achievement, Richardson was also nominated for the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year award in 2024.