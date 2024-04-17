“Great Season Opener”: Kenny Bednarek Goes Candid After Sharing First Place Finish With Noah Lyles at Tom Jones Memorial

Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles started their outdoor season with a bang at the Tom Jones Memorial. The track sensations tied for first place in the 100-meter sprint, clocking an astounding 10.01 seconds. Bednarek also took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the current season and how thrilled he is for the rest of the year.

The viral video shows Kenny Bednarek and the whole 100-meter grid preparing for the race. The event was much anticipated since it marked the beginning of many contenders’ outdoor season opener. Bednarek modifies his starting position, while Lyles appears to be gearing up beside him, wearing a yellow Adidas tracksuit.

The race official fires a gunshot, and the athletes run through the straight 100-meter field. Since this is a short-distance event, the participants demonstrated their maximum speed capabilities from the start.

The fans went into overdrive when they spotted Bednarek and Lyles in the same position after the intense dash. The timer displayed 10.01 seconds on the scoreboard, shocking the onlookers. Given their tough face-off at the season opener, both athletes will strive for less than 10 seconds, in the upcoming events. Following the track footage, the Instagram clip featured Bednarek’s remarks on his 100-meter stint:

“Great season opener. I got a few little details that I got to fix. This is all I can ask for. 10.01, tied for first, can’t complain.”

This was not only Bednarek’s first outdoor 100-meter race of the season, but it was also Lyles’ first. The six-time world champion dominated the indoor events before heading to the Tom Jones Memorial. He won two silver medals in Glasgow and hopes to improve his performance in 2024.

Noah Lyles’ impressive 2024 indoor track season

An indoor track presents an entirely different setting than an outside track. Many competitors chose to miss the indoor season in anticipation of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Noah Lyles began his 2024 campaign with the 60-meter dash at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, where he surprised everyone by winning the gold medal.

While many questioned his indoor talents, he proved them wrong by winning his second gold medal of the season at the US Indoor Championships. Going to the World Athletics Indoor Championships with great expectations, the track star won two silver medals, first in the 60-meter race and second in the 4×400-meter relay race.

Lyles intends to compete in as many events as possible to prepare for his ambitions. He hopes to beat Usain Bolt’s long-standing world record in the 200-meter event, which stands at 19.19 seconds from the 2009 World Championships in Berlin. Lyles knows the difficulties of the commitment, but he is not someone who backs down from his statements. He is motivated to make the most of the Olympic season and show the track world what he is capable of.