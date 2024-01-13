“You Almost Hit a Wall”: Simone Biles Recalls Rising to Fame With ‘An Identity Crisis’

Jul 25, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Simone Biles (USA) before competing on the uneven bars in the womens gymnastics qualifications during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Network

Simone Biles’ ascent to success has been one of the most fascinating stories. With a childhood mostly marked by dealing with the foster care system and a gradual introduction to gymnastics, the star has crossed many hurdles to get to her goals. But how has the sudden rise to fame treated her?

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Biles opened up about various aspects of her childhood, going from rags to riches. While gymnastics occupied most of her life, her claim to fame was her stellar performance at the 2013 World Championships. It was all on autopilot after that. By the time the 2016 Olympics rolled in, Biles was already a hero, winning accolades at every level.

However, when asked about her tryst with fame and her opinions on it, Biles came clean with the reality. Having basked in the attention right from childhood, the star gymnast learned that things could get disoriented quickly. And while it’s exciting on one end, the pressure that followed was no joke.

At 16, her golden streak took the world by storm. Bagging gold medals one World Championship at a time, Biles caught the taste of fame sooner than expected. But you gain some and lose some.

“I think everyone wants to be famous, and then when it happens, you almost hit a wall and you have an identity crisis.”

For the icon, growing up doing what she loved involved a lot of apprehension and self-doubt. Despite the attention and immense following, Biles witnessed a shift in her perspective on the sport and her role.

“You’re like, Am I made out for this? Why did I wish for this?”

With the Tokyo Olympics incident, where the star suffered from a dangerous case of ‘twisties’, the chaos that ensued over the internet was overwhelming. With fans coming to the gymnast’s rescue while many criticized her, Biles experienced the myriad faces of fame at that point.

So how did Simone Biles tackle the Tokyo Olympics chaos?

With the amount of pressure over her shoulders, Biles’ decision to withdraw was touted as the torchbearer to athlete mental health awareness. But it didn’t take away from the fact that the noise that the decision created was massive. Biles, nevertheless, paved her way through the chaos.

The gymnast resorted to staying in her lane, paying no heed to the comments, and focusing on her mental health while she healed from the incident. A lot of therapy sessions and a two-year hiatus later, she’s now all set to prepare for the next big goal – the Paris Olympics. While her participation is still on the fence, fans remain hopeful for redemption.