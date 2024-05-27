“He’s a Fierce Competitor”: Kenny Bednarek Gives His Opinion on Noah Lyles After Their Friendly Social Media ‘Banter’

Sports is all about competitiveness, and teammates can often become rivals just to push each other toward excellence. Likewise, Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek have maintained an incredible relationship on and off the track, and it is something fans love to see.

In a recent podcast with Track World News on YouTube, Bednarek discussed his lighthearted banter with Lyles on their X accounts.

The two athletes embarked on friendly rivalry when the six-time world champion made a bold assertion that he would demolish Bendarek’s current 200-meter world lead, which was set a few weeks earlier in Qatar.

Challenge accepted ⚔️ https://t.co/EReeDVcOoU — Kung Fu Kenny (@kenny_bednarek) May 11, 2024

However, once Lyles posted the statement, the 25-year-old responded instantly, like a genuine competitor would. This entire scenario piqued the interest of the track community, who were just thrilled to watch two USATF athletes pushing each other beyond their limitations.

Bednarek believes that the entire debate surrounding the 200-meter sprint is exactly what the fans need right now. He also acknowledges Lyles’ drive to push themselves further, stating:

“I loved that he said that. You know, he’s a fierce competitor and yeah like, he wants to get it then let him have it. I’m not going to roll over, and I’m going to take it all this year.”

Interestingly, Bednarek has accepted Lyles’ challenge quite enthusiastically, as he is always looking for ways to improve this Olympic season. Moreover, the 25-year-old is aware of his own abilities, which he has demonstrated in a variety of races across multiple divisions.

A terrific Olympic season for Kenny Bednarek

Although the Paris Olympics put several track athletes under pressure, Kenny Bednarek was quick to adapt to it. He has performed consistently in every event to date and even won the 400-meter event at the UCF Knights Invite to kick off his 2024 season.

After competing in another event in the same category, Bednarek moved on to the 200 meters at the Miramar Invitational, where he won first place with a time of 20.35. The 25-year-old then competed in the Tom Jones Memorial 100-meter race, where he tied with Noah Lyles for the win.

Hence, from the looks of it, Kenny Bednarek is all set for the Paris Olympics and we can expect a podium finish from the young superstar.