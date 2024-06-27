Simone Biles Gears Up for the US Olympic Team Trials Leaving Gymnastics World Hyped

August 25, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; Simone Biles performs on the balance beam during the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Simone Biles is all set to dominate the vault at the US Olympic Gymnastics trials. Minneapolis has already geared up to welcome the qualifying gymnasts, and she is ready with her tricks and a composed mind to get through the challenge.

Throughout her Olympic journey, Biles has kept fans up to date with her preparations and practice sessions. From perfecting her signature twists to growing stronger mentally, it seems like fans have a new version of the Olympian this summer.

Posing for the camera outside the arena, donning brown athletic co-ords, Biles looked happy and energetic as she geared up for the challenge. Accompanying her were her entourage from the World Champions Centre, including good friend and fellow Olympian Jordan Chiles.

Her series of pictures on her Instagram story also featured her coach, Laurent Landi, donning a tin foil party hat. He raised his fist in a victorious gesture as he posed for the camera, indicating the good vibes throughout the prep. Biles seemed to resonate with it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

“mood for the week”

Since her successful run at the Xfinity US Championships, Biles has been on a roll preparing to secure her seat at the Paris Olympics. Things became promising when she won her ninth US Championship all-around title, thus creating history.

Biles is officially one of the most crucial senior members of the team, alongside fellow Olympian Sunisa Lee. Both have shown incredible resilience and battled several demons to get to the international stage and make a significant impression.

Gymnastics fans joined in on the excitement, watching her be hyped about the trials and looking through her series of pictures. Several wished her good luck and were rooting for her as she commenced practice for the ultimate competition.

Gymnastics world cheer on for Simone Biles’ trial round

The comments were flooded with several friends, family, and fans who wanted Biles to feel supported and loved. Husband and fellow athlete Jonathan Owens was the first to hype her up.

“See you soon!!!”

Former Olympian who replaced Biles after her Tokyo Olympics mishap, Mykayla Skinner, also couldn’t contain her excitement.

“You go girl!!!”

Closely followed by her ride-or-die sibling, Adria

“go sister go”

Best friend Rachel Roettger missed being on the location but made sure to be there for Biles in spirit.

“already SO proud of you! wish i could be there!!!”

Lastly, fans pledged their support to her and her upcoming Netflix special.

“Can’t wait for the Netflix special…Team Simone…”

As the final few hours pass in practice and prep, it’s no secret that this season is different for Biles. She’s more confident, in charge of the consequences, and most importantly, having fun pursuing the sport she loves.