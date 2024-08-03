“I Am Not Back, I Am Better”: Sha’Carri Richardson Targets the Gold at Paris After Her Tokyo Olympics Disaster

Sha’Carri Richardson is on a redemption run this season after she finally qualified for the Olympics. Since 2021, she has witnessed a series of unfortunate events that included the demise of her biological mother and her disqualification from the Tokyo Olympics.

In 2023, before winning the national title, she pulled a gesture that indicated her metamorphosis from old to new. Ripping apart her characteristic orange wig to reveal her fresh braids pumped up some serious energy in the arena.

Sha’Carri is not f***ing around pic.twitter.com/F9NBAOP6lb — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) July 8, 2023

This was Richardson’s way of declaring that she had prepared to stay till the end, setting her eyes on the gold. Since then, there hasn’t been much of a difference in her mindset, even after entering the French city to fulfill her goals.

The track and field events have kicked off to a great start, and Richardson is already training to beat her best record. Meanwhile, to commemorate her transformation and a new milestone in her journey, NBC Sports uploaded a montage of her ups and downs to YouTube.

Graced by the voice of American singer-songwriter Janelle Monáe, the video is an emotional run-through of what Richardson had been through to reach her goal.

The video featured one of her poignant statements from an interview that acted as a declaration of her podium dream.

“I’m not back. I’m better.”

Sha’Carri Richardson: “I’m ready, mentally, physically, and emotionally and I’m here to stay. I’m not back, I’m better.” pic.twitter.com/oo70FMpzDL — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) July 8, 2023

Sha’Carri has her family to credit for all of her wins and grand comeback, particularly her grandmother and aunt. Both women have instilled a sense of individuality and courage in her heart, and she never misses connecting with them during her significant moments.

Today, the two-time world champion has a unique sense of style and persona, thanks to her ‘Big Momma’ and Aunt Shay. From her signature coffin nails to various hairstyles, those women inspired her to be herself and put her best foot forward.

And this Paris Olympics will witness a new and improved Sha’Carri Richardson potentially set fire on the track!!