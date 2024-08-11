mobile app bar

“I Share Your Frustrations”: Kenny Bednarek Admits Learning ‘Tough Lesson’ After Disastrous 4x100m

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

Aug 9, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Kenneth Bednarek (USA) and Christian Coleman (USA) react after the menís 4x100m relay during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

The USA men’s 4x100m relay team was in for a disastrous evening as the gold medal race went underway. Crossing the finish line in seventh position, Team USA was disqualified due to a baton exchange error between Kenny Bednarek and Christian Coleman.

Addressing the frustrations of the fans following the event, Bednarek claimed he was equally frustrated. He further assured them that the team would come back stronger and faster.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Bednarek detailed how every race was a chance for an athlete to learn and return stronger.

Following the heartbreak in the 4x100m relay at the Paris Olympics, the 25-year-old drew parallels with the feelings of the fans as he wrote, “I share your frustrations.”

The two men at the center of it all have been down in the dumps ever since the unfortunate error that saw their medal challenge end in Paris.

Bednarek has been handling the situation with a mature take, as he quickly accepted that his team did not do the job they needed to do at the French capital. He added that the team needs to learn from this and keep on going.

Meanwhile, Coleman detailed how he and Bednarek had been practicing a lot. Having been competitors and teammates over the years, the two athletes were well aware of the pressure.

They had done their homework and were ready to deliver on the biggest stage of them all. However, in the heat of the moment, things did not pan out.

Amid Team USA’s troubles, Andre De Grasse led Canada to victory while the South African team finished in second. Great Britain rounded out the podium ranks by finishing third.

However, things were not all bad for the Americans as the women’s contingent made up for the miss. Sha’Carri Richardson rounded out a stellar performance from the women’s 4x100m team as she came back from behind to take the win.

