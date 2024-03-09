“Is Someone Cutting Onions?”: Parents’ Reaction on Tara Davis-Woodhall’s World Championship Victory Leaves Fans Emotional

With her victory in the World Athletics Indoor Championships, Tara Davis-Woodhall brought immense pride to her country. Instagram users were once again swept into the win’s emotional aftermath when World Athletics shared the parents’ reaction to their daughter’s triumph as a new world champion.

As the video shows, the Olympic long jumper’s parents, Ty Davis and Rayshon Davis were filled with emotion at every stride their daughter made. As she was about to be crowned the world champion, her proud parents were eagerly applauding with high anticipation.

With a huge jump, Tara Davis-Woodhall reached a whopping 7.07-meter mark and won the gold medal. Watching their daughter win the world championship title made both parents burst with emotions. It was also touching to see the newly crowned world champion wave to her parents as well.

World Athletics posted this beautiful video featuring both the event and a family camera. They also penned down a heartwarming message in their video’s caption:

“@_taarra_ you are the main character.”

Because there was an overwhelming amount of emotion, the Instagram video went viral, and many fans took notice. One fan complimented the camera angle, saying, “The parent and family camera angle always brings the tears on.”

The husband of the Olympic long jumper, Hunter Woodhall, also commented on the viral post, saying, “All the long days and sacrifices paying off. Shoutout parents.” Team USA watched their athlete prevail in one of the biggest international events, as they commented, saying, “Is someone cutting onions?”

Zero emotions were hidden in this viral video, as this fan pointed out, saying, “Her dads eyes. You can tell he was crying in the inside.” After watching all the emotions unfold, one fan wrote, “There is no greater joy than the joy of a parent watching their child achieve their goals!!! Congratulations to all.”

The proud husband of Tara Davis-Woodhall

Even Tara-Davis Woodhall’s elated husband, Hunter Woodhall, was there during the long jump finals. Since the beginning of the competition, the Paralympian has accompanied his wife, as seen in his Instagram post. He has seen his wife overcome tough challenges to reach this position.

After Tara-Davis Woodhall won the world championship title, her Paralympian husband uploaded a cluster of photos. One of the pictures also showed how the couple shared a huge hug right after the finale. The Olympic long jumper’s whole family and nation felt a surge of pride at the time, as she now seems even more prepared for the Paris Olympics.