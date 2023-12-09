“Never Thought I Would Compete Again”: Simone Biles Opens Up on Much-Awaited Return to International Stage

Jul 25, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Simone Biles (USA) before competing on the uneven bars in the womens gymnastics qualifications during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Network

After the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Simone Biles took a long break from gymnastics in hopes of healing herself. And now, after two years, the star has stunned the world with her prowess at the World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium. The 26-year-old recently sat down for an interview and opened up about her experience.

Biles recently won four golds at the World Championships meet, bringing her total career medals up to 30. This made her one of the most decorated gymnasts in the world. In an interview with People Magazine, the Olympian revealed how she truly felt about the Championships.

“It honestly feels amazing to return to competition, I never thought I would compete again so this is a blessing.”

The gymnast even mentioned her favorite part about returning to the beams and the stage:

“My favorite moment has been competing alongside my WCC teammates.”

So what comes next for Biles? While fans hope for redemption at the Olympics, the star gymnast firmly believes in taking things one at a time. While she announced in September that competing in Paris would be the goal, she isn’t taking too much pressure.

“We’ve kind of been playing it on the down low this time, making sure mentally and physically are both intact. So I think it’ll be different, but it’ll be good.”

The Tokyo Olympics proved to be a turning point for the American gymnastics team when Biles decided to opt out of the competition.

What happened to Simone Biles at the Tokyo Olympics?

In 2021, Biles suffered from a phenomenon called ‘Twisties,’ which hampers the balance and coordination of gymnasts. This meant that competing could be dangerous for her mental and physical well-being. Taking into consideration the long-term consequences, the star gymnast dropped jaws when she announced her decision to opt-out.

Naturally, the decision was met with a bunch of mixed reactions. Many came together to support her and applauded her for being brave. On the other hand, some criticized her last moment U-turn at such an important stage. Nevertheless, Biles has been unapologetic about her decision and even now plans on taking it slow. Whether or not Paris 2024 is still on the cards, there’s no denying that the star gymnast is truly the GOAT for a good reason.