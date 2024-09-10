“Just Here for…”: Gabby Thomas Reveals True Purpose of US Open Appearance and Drops a Fit Check Before NYFW

The US Open and New York Fashion Week witnessed some of the most significant sports stars line up to watch the runway and rally. The list included long-distance sprinting queen Gabby Thomas, who had teased one of her outfits on her stories and recently revealed multiple ensembles. However, she wanted fans to know another purpose for her presence at these events.

From sleek hair to extravagant accessories, the track and field world, particularly, brought glamor to the red carpet, including Thomas. Sporting two sets of clothes courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger, the sprinter stunned in pastels that complimented her makeup, hair, and bag. She filmed some content with the apparel brand before spending some fun time with her friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabby Thomas (@gabbythomas)

Amongst all of this, she posted two short videos that were significant for fans since one was the ultimate fit check for the fashion brand while the other was a confession.

On her Instagram stories, she showed details of the formal-looking ensemble, including a brown blazer, a pair of round sunglasses, and a designer bag with black and gold details.

“My first fit check…“

However, the other video was a hilarious dub on a TikTok trend, blaming the subject for being at a place only for the sake of indulgence. Thomas used her creativity and picked up a glass of honey deuce offered at the US Open. Accepting that her purpose of being at the game may have been the beverage, she defended herself in the caption.

“I feel like you’re just here for the honey deuces“

“And the tennis I promise…“

Thomas later had a fun-filled event where she spent time with her fellow sprinting family in the stands. Some of the glimpses she posted on her Instagram stories featured Noah Lyles, Junelle Bromfield, Rai Benjamin, Midge Purce, and others.

She called the occasion an ‘athlete moment,’ where they all had come to support fellow sportspersons and have a good time watching other events.

Both the NYFW and the US Open hosted many athletes and celebrities from various fields of interest, who interacted with each other later, resulting in worlds colliding for some.