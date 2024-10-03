Athlete Meets Entrepreneur: Gabby Thomas and Sara Blakely Celebrate with ‘Gabby’s Gold’

Two powerhouses from different worlds recently crossed paths, creating a moment that everyone’s talking about. Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas and Spanx founder Sara Blakely were spotted sharing drinks at The Well, a trendy hotspot known for its unique concoctions.

Thomas, fresh off her stellar performance at the Paris Olympics, shared her exciting experience on Instagram. “At THE WELL, they brought back ‘Gabby’s Gold'(a drink),” she said, referring to the special drink named in her honor.

But the real kicker? “Guess who is drinking one with me— The Sara Blakely!” For the uninitiated, Blakely is an American businesswoman, philanthropist, and the brains behind Spanx, the billion-dollar shapewear empire.

The due immediately hit it off, with Blakely raising a toast to Thomas, playfully dubbing her “the fastest runner.” It’s not every day that you see an Olympic sprinter and a self-made billionaire bonding over cocktails!

The limited edition ‘Gabby’s Gold’ smoothie was introduced in June. The golden delight drink from ‘The Well’ blends tropical pineapple and mango flavors with creamy coconut milk and cream. The drink also has a touch of sweetness from Medjool dates, a sprinkle of Himalayan salt, and a boost of nutrients from goji berries.

The secret ingredient? A dash of golden milk powder for that extra oomph! The drink can be notched up a bit by trying it ‘Gabby’s way’ by adding protein, chia seeds, flax seeds, and cordyceps.

But wait, there’s more! For every ‘Gabby’s Gold’ smoothie sold, The Well donates $5 to Gabby’s choice of charity, in this case, ‘Put Me In’ — a non-profit organization that increases access to sports for children of incarcerated parents.

This is not the first time Thomas has done charity work. She has been volunteering at a health clinic for those without insurance in Austin, Texas. Studying neuroscience at Harvard University sparked Thomas’ interest in medicine.

She attended a course on the inequalities in the US healthcare system and how they affect people of color. After graduating from Harvard, she obtained a master’s degree in public health from the University of Texas, which she still uses today to make a difference in people’s lives.