Simone Biles Hails Husband Jonathan Owens’ ‘Fit Check’ Ahead of Bears vs. Texans Game: “He Put That S**t On”

Apr 13, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens and American gymnast Simone Biles take a selfie prior to a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Cincinnati Reds at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Usually known for her over-the-top customized outfits, Simone Biles recently got to hype up her husband, Jonathan Owens, for a change. The NFL icon, who has been busy with football season, stunned at the Sunday Night Football pre-game with a fit check that could put fashionistas to shame.

Donning a black gym hoodie, seemingly from Gallery Dept., paired with tree-printed gray camouflage cargo pants, complete with some boots, the outfit stole the show during one of his field walks. He also paired it up with a few accessories of his own, including a watch, a tennis bracelet, some sunglasses from his vault, along with white headphones.

Together, the ensemble flattered his well-built physique as he attempted to bring fashion to the field. His teammates weren’t far behind on the styling game, and the Bears had set fire on the field with their “Sunday night fits.”

Cameras also spotted Owens carrying his signature Goyard bag that many have estimated to retail at anywhere around $4000. Fans have often seen him carry it along with him during games.

Biles was ecstatic to see her beloved pull off an amazing fit on the field. So much so that she shared the post, originally put up by GQ Sports, on her Instagram story, cheering for him before his big game.

“He put that s**t onnnnnnnnn…”

The Chicago Bears battled the Houston Texans this week at the NRG Stadium in Texas. However, Owens and his teammates had to take a hard-hitting loss against their rival team with a score of 19-13. Yet, Biles’ love for her husband remains unfazed, and while she couldn’t watch the NFL icon play against her home team, she might join him during her tour around the country soon.

Currently busy with the Gold Over America Tour, the senior gymnast is all set to go all over the USA with her entourage of gymnasts. The concert-style show promises lots of stories and lessons of redemption and resilience, with the Olympians as the stars of the performance.

Biles has prepared with a star-studded roster, including her Olympic teammates, Jordan Chiles and Hezly Rivera, along with several other popular athletes. However, while she’s expected to be neck deep in preparation and travel, she also hopes to catch a glimpse of Owens on the field, hopefully ending up with more fit checks and hyped-up messages.