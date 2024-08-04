Femke Bol Powers TheNetherlands to Comeback Victory in Mixed 4x400M Relay With Dominant Split at Paris Olympics

Aug 3, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; Femke Bol (NED) defeats Kaylyn Brown (USA) to win the mixed 4x400m relay final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Femke Bol surged through the final leg of the mixed 4×400-meter relay to help Team Netherlands win the Olympic gold at the Stade de France in 47.93 seconds. The performance also allowed the squad to set a European record of 3:07.43, edging Team USA, who secured the silver medal.

The Dutch athlete witnessed the Netherlands’ hopes and ambitions dashed from the start of the mixed relay, as they did not receive the desired acceleration.

When Bol took the baton, her nation was in fourth place, just behind Great Britain, while American runner Bryce Deadmon faced Belgian racer Jonathan Sacoor on the third leg of the race.

However, despite being well behind the podium, the Dutch athlete was motivated to catch up with the grid ahead of her. Bol eventually crossed British athlete Amber Anning, and just 10 meters before the finish line, she passed American athlete Kaylyn Brown.

Track & Field Gazette took to X to describe the“one-woman show” of the Netherlands’ mixed 4×400-meter relay team. Although she achieved gold for her team, Bol will be looking forward to a solid start in her next event, which is also one of the most anticipated at the Paris Olympics.

What a performance by Netherlands!! They storm to GOLD in the mixed 4x400m at the #Paris2024 Olympics, clocking a European Record of 3:07.43. Femke Bol anchored the team with a 47.93 split, bringing her team from 4th to snatch GOLD from USA in 2nd in 3:07.74. pic.twitter.com/4tycCFotJO — Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) August 3, 2024

Many people are excited for the 400-meter hurdles event which will feature notable hurdlers such as Femke Bol and her American rival, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

These two athletes have a history dating back to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics when the Team USA hurdler won the race and set a world record of 51.46 seconds. However, the Dutch woman finished third and won the bronze medal with a 52.03.

Since then, these two athletic stars have dominated the 400-meter hurdles rankings. The Stade de France will provide an appropriate setting for the sportswomen to demonstrate their full potential since they have both long-sought individual Olympic gold medals.