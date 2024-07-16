Justin Gatlin and Asafa Powell Reflect on Sharing the 100M World Record

Rivalry is a key attraction in track and field. Fans particularly enjoy intense competitions between athletes from different countries or within the same nation. Justin Gatlin and Asafa Powell’s American-Jamaican rivalry was notable, as discussed on the Ready Set Go podcast.

Rodney Green highlighted a fact that is often overlooked by fans – that both Gatlin and Powell simultaneously held the 100-meter world record. Gatlin also noted that Powell’s performances motivated him to improve.

Even though the two sprinters enjoyed the challenge, they would push each other even harder to break barriers. Gatlin further highlighted the experience of holding a world record with Powell, saying:

“I think for us to co-owned the world record at that time, which had never been done in history of sports of track and field. For me, it was a special moment, and I was honored to be able to like achieve it first of all and then be in a situation that most likely would never ever happen again.”

The 2005 and 2006 track and field seasons saw fierce competition between the two track titans. When Powell ran a 9.768, Gatlin followed with a 9.766, ten months later. However, the American’s record was only in effect for 30 days, since the Jamaican athlete responded with a 9.763.

Powell also remarked that if there had been social media at the time, their rivalry would have been amplified, with the track world getting a full dose of it every time they outperformed one another.

“Trust me, it was amazing, and you know, a serious rivalry. I enjoyed it, and we were very young, so I had no fear, Justin had no fear. So it was just like a serious rivalry.”

Two of the track’s biggest names had their time on the track. However, Gatlin was not just competing against a single Jamaican rival, but also with another competitor who had established himself as the fastest man in the world.

Justin Gatlin’s Rivalry With Usain Bolt

Justin Gatlin and Usain Bolt have engaged in numerous track battles throughout their careers. Bolt crushed the American athlete on numerous occasions, but there was one event in which Gatlin performed to the best of his abilities.

During the 2017 World Championships, the fans were hyped up for the 100-meter finals. Many expected Bolt to win, as he was a clear fan favorite throughout the race. Despite crowd support for Bolt and hostility towards Gatlin, the American sprinter remained focused and won with a 9.92, while Coleman finished second and Bolt third.

When the race was over, he quickly looked at the camera and “shushed” the crowd. The American athlete also approached Bolt and bowed down before him, demonstrating their mutual respect and sportsmanship, which negativity cannot deter.