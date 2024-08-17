Rai Benjamin Dives Deeper Into His 4x400M Anchor Leg Stint Against Letsile Tebogo With Shannon Sharpe

Aug 10, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Christopher Bailey (USA), Vernon Norwood (USA), Bryce Deadmon (USA) and Rai Benjamin (USA) celebrate winning the men’s 4x400m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Rai Benjamin, fresh off his double gold medal victory at the Paris Olympics, appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s YouTube show “Nightcap” to discuss his strategy for the anchor leg of the 4×400-meter relay, where he outpaced Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo.

Benjamin began by commending his teammates, particularly Bryce Deadmon’s third-leg run and Vernon Norwood’s impressive second-leg performance, which significantly boosted Team USA’s medal prospects.

As Benjamin received the baton, his focus immediately shifted to Tebogo, recognizing the 21-year-old Botswanan as his primary competition. Benjamin explained his tactical approach:

“In my head, I was like, ‘Alright, don’t blast the first 100 like you usually do. Out in about like 10.9, 10.8, so you can hold it down in the backstretch.’ That way, I can get his legs moving because he’s Tebogo.”

Benjamin was well aware of Tebogo’s versatility, acknowledging him as the 200-meter Olympic champion who had clinched gold in Paris with a time of 19.46 seconds.

Anticipating Tebogo’s race plan—a strong 300 meters followed by a final burst of speed in the last 50 meters—Benjamin aimed to complete his own 300 meters in 31 seconds. This strategy proved effective, allowing him to pressure Tebogo early in the race.

Despite the deafening crowd noise at Stade de France, Benjamin initially managed to gauge his rival’s position by sound. However, as they entered the final 120 meters, the stadium’s roar became overwhelming, forcing Benjamin to rely on the Jumbotron.

The Botswanan team’s blue shirts against the purple track initially made it difficult for Benjamin to spot Tebogo. But when Benjamin finally located his competitor, he was startled by how close his 21-year-old rival was. In the final 50 meters, both athletes unleashed their maximum speed in a fierce sprint to the finish line.

Reflecting on his victory, Benjamin credited his 4×400 meter relay success to his discipline and experience in the 400 meters, acknowledging that his innovative approach was crucial in overcoming the formidable Botswanan athlete.