Sha’Carri Richardson Flaunts Custom Nike Pair With Her Signature Phrase Ahead of Zurich Diamond League

Sha’Carri Richardson has created a niche for herself in track fashion. With over-the-top nails and hair, she has created an image similar to veteran Florence Griffith Joyner by adorning customized accessories. This is why her sponsor, Nike, went a step ahead and gifted her a custom pair of on-brand sneakers that she recently flaunted.

The neon green Nike Maxfly 2 Electric spikes were a sight to behold at the Paris Olympics, where Richardson first showed them off. The shoes were special because they carried a custom phrase that the sprinter quoted on several occasions: “I’m not back, I’m better.“

The sentence was divided into two parts, with each shoe carrying one of them on the sole. Recently, Richardson showed off these customizations on her Instagram story, presumably to build up hype ahead of her participation in the Zurich Diamond League.

The race will take place on September 4th and 5th and will feature some of the most significant athletes on track. Richardson will compete against some of her previous Olympic competitors, including Julien Alfred and Tia Clayton.

Meanwhile, she will enjoy donning and showing off her custom Nike spikes, designed specifically for athletes participating in the 100m and 400m sprints. Accompanied by Nike’s signature Air Zoom unit, these shoes propel sprinters to achieve the optimum speed on the track.

With these spikes, Richardson eventually won gold in the Women’s 4x400m relay and silver in the Women’s 100m sprint. But her fashion statement on track didn’t end with custom shoes; there was something else, too!

Richardson’s nails suited the Olympic theme

Her debut Olympics was a rollercoaster of emotions, accompanied by some speedy races that made history. But for Richardson, it was all about making a statement with her skills and fashion—two elements of her identity that she held close to her heart.

Inspired by Joyner and with the constant support of her aunt and grandmother, the 24-year-old sprinter learned to combine style and speed. Over the years, Richardson has donned several brightly colored wigs, long coffin nails, and patterns that made her stand out. And the Paris Olympics were no different.

Flaunting a set of coffin nails painted and curated to the Olympic theme, Richardson went viral for their American-themed designs, studded with rhinestones and adorned with colorful patterns. She stood out for the right reasons and made it to the podium in style.