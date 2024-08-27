“Ten Meters Away”: Usain Bolt’s World Record Faces Challenge From Letsile Tebogo ‘When the Weather Is Perfect’

Letsile Tebogo took the world by storm when he surpassed Noah Lyles with a roaring success at the 200m sprint during the Olympics. He won the first medal for the nation, a gold at that, and continued to shine throughout various competitions. But does he have it in him to beat the ultimate world record set by Usain Bolt?

Bolt set the 200m world record during his terrific sprint at the World Championships in Berlin in 2009. Many have come close, but no one has been able to surpass the Jamaican’s record so far. But Tebogo seemed positive that, under certain circumstances, he could give his best and beat it.

In an interview posted by FloTrack, he referred to his stint at the Lausanne Diamond League when he talked about breaking the record. He knew it would be difficult, and he was still a bit far from the desired distance.

“It’s ten meters away from me. It’s going to take a lot of courage for me to do that.”

However, Tebogo still believed that his sweet spot to try and hit the record came between the Silesia Diamond League and the championship at Brussels. And if the weather was right and he remained in top shape, he could come close to Bolt’s record of 19.19s, possibly beating it.

️: “I can’t put a date on when I’m going to break the world record because the moment I put the date, I’ve already put myself under pressure.” After saying in Lausanne that he thinks he is about 10 meters away from the 200m world record, Letsile Tebogo doesn’t want to say when… pic.twitter.com/JnJCulepOh — FloTrack (@FloTrack) August 25, 2024

This didn’t mean Tebogo would tie himself down with a deadline for the big event. Beating Bolt was a challenge, even before the Jamaican retired. His record has remained untouched, and while many have won the title of being the current fastest person on track, there’s a reason why Bolt’s name still invokes awe.

“I can’t put a date on when I’m going to break the world record because the moment I put the date, I’ve already put myself under pressure.”

Tebogo has already gone up against the current fastest man – Lyles – and even fired some shots at his personality. But given how he’s gradually catching up to him, who’s to say who would be the new champion?

Tebogo might be the new face of track and field

With Lyles, his magnanimous persona has taken up a lot of attention from the media and fans of the sport. While it successfully brought more people on board, it bore the disadvantage of constant judgment and criticism.

Regardless, he is currently the face of the sport, and he takes pride in it. However, after Tebogo’s stunning win at the Olympics, reporters asked the Botswanaian if he would take over his American counterpart’s job.

Not only did he dismiss the role, but Tebogo also called out Lyles to start a banter. Labeling him as ‘arrogant and loud,’ he felt being the face of the sport would suit the American sprinter better than him.