Noah Lyles Credits Mom for His Track Journey: “She Sacrificed So Much”

During an exclusive interview with Today, Noah Lyles was asked about his mother while discussing his experience at the Paris Olympics. “Can we talk about your mom for just a second?”

The conversation centered on the American sprinter’s emotional moment when he ran to the stands at the Stade de France to embrace his mother, Keisha Bishop. Lyles highlighted the sacrifices his mother made to help him become one of the world’s fastest men.

He credited his remarkable track career to her unwavering support, explaining that while some parents merely send their children to sports facilities to improve their abilities, Keisha went above and beyond.

She not only provided Noah and his brother Josephus with everything they needed to discover and fulfill their potential but also stood by them through both successes and challenges.

Keisha encouraged her sons to pursue their dreams of becoming professional track and field athletes and supported their decisions to join any team they desired.

Noah expressed gratitude for his mother’s constant presence in both his and his brother’s lives, through good times and bad. Acknowledging the personal cost of his mother’s dedication, Lyles stated:

“She sacrificed so much to make sure that we would be able to get that.”

Lyles has been close to his parents since childhood. However his athletic ambitions were fading away owing to his asthma, and his mother served as his biggest support system.

Supporting Lyles with his asthma battle

Asthma was difficult for Lyles; a child who aspired to be a professional athlete. He recalled spending many nights in the hospital and taking a variety of medications to treat his condition; however, during these difficult moments, Lyles had his mother by his side, who would hold him all night to help him feel better while dealing with one of his toughest trials in life.

In the Netflix series “SPRINT”, Keisha confessed that there were nights when she and her son were the only ones awake in the house. During that time, she provided him with the emotional support that her child required. Keisha always gave Noah optimism, saying that whenever his condition improved, she would help him produce the best version the world had ever seen.