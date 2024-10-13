Alexis Ohanian Catches ‘Simone Biles in Town’ at the Gold Over America Tour With Family

Oct 28, 2022; Washington, D.C., USA; Lead founding investor in Angel City FC Alexis Ohanian participates in a panel discussion at the NWSL Score More for Title IX event at International Spy Museum. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-Imagn Images

During the Paris Olympics, Simone Biles garnered several spectators, including celebrities and fellow sportspersons who wanted to catch a glimpse of the GOAT. Out of these, Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, couldn’t miss out on the gymnastics finals and were there to cheer for her. Naturally, the couple had to catch a show when Biles announced her cross-country Gold Over America Tour.

The recent show in Florida witnessed the couple and their daughter attend the concert-style gymnastics show. Ohanian gave a shoutout to the GOAT on his Instagram stories and a picture from the bleachers.

“@simonebiles in town”

Meanwhile, the other gymnasts couldn’t help but feel starstruck seeing the duo.

Hezly Rivera and Jade Carey added a group photo to their stories featuring Ohanian, Williams, their daughter, and the rest of the women from the tour team. Gushing over the tennis GOAT, they expressed joy and gratitude upon seeing them.

“so cool meeting @serenawilliams today!!!”

With happy faces all around, the power couple’s presence boosted the Gold Over America Tour members’ confidence. They put up a terrific show, as usual, getting the audience to groove along with them.

This wasn’t the first time Ohanian championed athletes from different Olympic sports, given his recent investment in women’s sports. Apart from being a core member of the Angel City Football Club, he also recently organized one of the most historic track and field events.

How Ohanian created a track and field event that changed the sport’s trajectory

Women’s sports recently came under the limelight after the Olympics, which saw several female athletes put up stellar performances. Ohanian’s interest was piqued after he witnessed some track and field events and the athletes who made it to the finals.

Icons like Sha’Carri Richardson had already created a lasting impression in his mind, and he wanted to do something significant to celebrate female athletes. That’s when Athlos was born — a track meet boasting the largest purse for any female-centric sports event.

The meet focused not only on fair compensation but also on accessibility and additional perks that kept both the audience and athletes around. The one-night event was so successful that it saw a huge turnout, with over 5,000 enthusiasts cheering for the ladies on the track.