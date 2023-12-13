After Packers Vs. Giants Disappointment, Simone Biles Reveals a New Twist to Christmas Celebrations With Loved Ones

The recent football game between the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants ended in disappointment for Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles. The gymnast flew to New York for the game along with fellow gymnast and best friend, Zoe Miller. And while their Monday night shenanigans didn’t quite end up the way they expected them to, Biles still found a way to celebrate.

In a series of Instagram stories, the star gymnast put up various glimpses from the game. Pictures of the field accompanied snapshots of her spectating and posing for the camera. However, these views were also followed by holiday-themed posts.

In classic Simone Biles style, the Olympian went all out with support for her husband. She was sporting Owens’ jersey number ’34’ on her beanie and necklace while dressed completely in green and brown to match the Packers’ colors. She also wore one of her daily accessories—a necklace with the name ‘Owens’ as a pendant.

However, Biles was not the only cheerleader rooting for Owens. 18-year-old LSU gymnast Zoe Miller accompanied her on the excursion. And while the duo spent time wandering around NYC before the game, the young gymnast joined forces with her senior by repping the jersey number ’34’ on her beanie as well.

Later, they seem to have taken a break from the match to pose among the festivities. Biles got into the holiday spirit earlier, posed alongside Christmas trees, and enjoyed some festive drinks with Miller. Meanwhile, she also put up a snapshot of the regal New York skyline, seemingly taking in the gorgeous landscape.

When asked about her plans for the holidays, Biles recently revealed that her wish list just had one requirement. And it looks like she’s on her way to fulfilling it.

Simone Biles revealed her one plan for the holidays

In a recent interview, Biles spoke about life post-marriage and the upcoming holiday season. With a busy gymnastics season and a terrific performance at the World Championships, the star needed and deserved a break. While she has been roaming around to watch her husband on the field, she opened up about her holiday plans.

Her biggest wish for the holiday season was to spend quality time with her husband, Owens. She revealed how lives could get extremely busy. And while she practices self-care, she would love to surround herself with loved ones and her fur babies ahead of Christmas.