“I Owe You an Apology”: Rodney Green Admits Oversight on Fred Kerley in Us Olympic Trials Top Picks

Many track fans questioned Fred Kerley heading into the US Olympic Trials. The athlete has not had a solid run leading up to the contest, which made the track fans doubtful. This list also includes Rodney Green, who doubted the three-time world champion. However, following his run in the 100 meters, the Bahamian sprinter apologized on the Ready Set Go podcast on YouTube.

Green and Kerley are not track rivals, but since the Bahamian sprinter made an incorrect assessment of the athlete, he committed to a plain remark, saying:

“Fred I owe you an apology once again. I mean, we could FaceTime again. I could apologize to you.”

The Bahamian sprinter recalled how many people, including himself, questioned the three-time world champion during the Olympic season. However, Green recognized that the athlete had been working hard to become one of the best versions of himself for a long time before this occurrence.

Justin Gatlin, on the other hand, interrupts the conversation and declares that he does not need to apologize because he has never doubted him. The four-time world champion added that he knew the athlete was playing a long game, and when it was time to show off his pace, he settled for bronze in the 100-meter Trials with a 9.88, easily qualifying for the Paris Olympics.

Gatlin also claimed that despite Fred’s departure from his primary sponsor, Asics, he was able to clear his mind for the race and prove himself once more on one of the sport’s most important stages.

Whatever the athlete does after that is entirely up to him, according to Gatlin, but he has always had high aspirations for the three-time world champion, having watched each other progress in the sport.

Justin Gatlin Makes Track World Nostalgic With an Old Photograph of Him and Fred Kerley

For years, track and field has seen many athletes come and go, with some leaving their stamp on the sport. Justin Gatlin, who has won four World Championships, one Olympic gold medal, and numerous other honors, is among those on the list.

Aside from his racing performance, the retired athlete has always provided significant insights to his community. He did, however, upload a photo from 2013 with a young Fred Kerley, who was a 400-meter prodigy at the time.

Gatlin expressed how far both of them have come, becoming world champions in the 100 meters and even inspiring others. This is also confirmation that, aside from raw speed, personality is also important on the track, and these two athletes have distinct traits that spectators adore.