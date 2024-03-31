“Looking Very Fit Man”: Near-Perfect Physique of Fred Kerley Leaves Fans in Frenzy

Fred Kerley‘s devoted following is a direct result of his on-field performances and also because of the mystifying messages he often shares on social media. The track star had a rough start to the 2024 season but pulled through and is now prepared for the Olympics. Additionally, with the Olympics just around the corner, an Instagram post showcasing his physique has gone viral.

To a large extent, Fred Kerley takes care of his body. He worries about his performances as any track star would, so he keeps in peak physical shape for all his races. A shirtless Kerley flashes a wide grin in the IG post that showcases his near-perfect physique.

Despite its simplicity, the image is rich with detail. A close-up of the track star’s abs, chest, shoulders, and arm muscles are the details that are on display. Before the Paris Olympics, the Wanda Diamond League in Xiamen is the target for the track star, and he is already looking flawless.

Apart from the magnificent portrait, the American track sensation has also attached a cryptic message, which reads:

“Exit plan. Greatness baby”

The cryptic messages from Kerley are never a problem for his dedicated fanbase. Many fans know the struggles that he has faced in this particular season, as one fan wrote:

“Been different, your next phase gonna be ridiculous.”

A fan appreciates Kerley’s near-flawless physique and pens:

“Beautiful body, greatness achieved.”

Showering Kerley with best wishes, another fan wrote:

“Looking very fit man enjoy the rest of your Easter holidays break now great man xoxo lol.”

Kerley has already achieved silver at the Olympics; however, there’s more to go for, as per one fan:

“You deserve another Olympic medal.”

Another fan showed his excitement ahead of the Paris Olympics and commented:

“Big thangs coming in the Paris Olympics nephew let’s get it.”

The determination of Fred Kerley ahead of the Wanda Diamond League

The Wanda Diamond League in Xiamen will start in a few weeks. And Fred Kerley is among those athletes who are eagerly anticipating this challenge as a means of preparing for the Paris Olympics. Christian Coleman and Yohan Blake are among the many competitors Kerley will face in the 100-meter event.

Although his rivals are formidable, the track star is used to facing difficult situations. At the World Athletics Indoor Championships, Kerley’s resolve was unshaken, even though he was benched for the 4×400-meter relay. Not only did he get himself ready for higher levels, but he also won the Hurricane Invitational. In anticipation of this year’s challenges, he has already begun to prepare himself further.