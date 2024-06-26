mobile app bar

Noah Lyles Goes for a Candid Sprint Session With Jamaican Girlfriend Junelle Bromfield

Rahul Goutam Hoom
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Noah Lyles Goes for a Candid Sprint Session With Jamaican Girlfriend Junelle Bromfield

Image Credits: Official Instagram of Noah Lyles

While Noah Lyles gives the best action on the track, the American athlete also entertains his fans by updating his off-track activities via his social media. Recently, Lyles was seen in his girlfriend’s, Junelle Bromfield Instagram post, spending a few moments together on the track while training. This video was also part two of the short series ‘Mic’d up Junelle,’ in which the Jamaican athlete shared her thoughts on many topics aside from the running action.

The footage was captured while the two were in New York for the USATF NYC Grand Prix, which was Lyles’ 200-meter season opening, and his girlfriend is in awe of this venue, as she says:

“I’m not gonna lie, I wanna go to that jerk chicken stand. When I look at New York it reminds me of Jamaica a little bit. You see a jerk chicken and a hot dog stand everywhere.”

The Jamaican athlete compared New York to her home country due to the similarities in street food culture. While Junelle enjoys jerk chicken, she prefers to avoid hot dogs, as revealed in the video.

After a few banter between the two athletes, the Jamaican sprinter asked her partner to reveal his favorite music to her audience. To which, the six-time world champion claimed that he does not have a favorite song, which he mimics in a Jamaican accent. Junelle then exposed her boyfriend’s music taste to the audience, saying:

“He has a favorite song; he likes Skillibeng Brik Pan Brik. I think I traumatized myself with Grits, you were raving about Grits, and I was like, ‘Okay, I’m gonna try Grits,’ and then I had instant one at the restaurant.”

 

This brief episode concluded with amicable banter between the two lovers, and they have always kept their viewers engaged in their lives in a positive manner. The video was shot at Icahn Stadium, where the six-time world champion began his season, and it demonstrated his readiness for the Olympics.

Noah Lyles’ Season Opener Dominance

The six-time world champion came to Icahn Stadium for the USATF NYC Grand Prix with a lot of enthusiasm. Since he has made numerous declarations about aiming for the 200-meter world record at the Olympics, supporters were thrilled to see him begin the season in that category.

While he started on a competitive grid, no one could catch him as he crossed the finish line in 19.77 seconds with a 1.6 headwind. It was a challenging sprint for the six-time world champion, but he demonstrated that no matter how daunting the challenge, he will always finish first on the grid.

About the author

Rahul Goutam Hoom

Rahul Goutam Hoom

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Rahul is a US Sports Journalist at The SportsRush. Since 2022, he has covered many American sporting events, including the Kentucky Derby and other important events. Rahul's skill sets begins with the lightning-fast skating of Connor McDavid and continues with the unique surfing stints of Jamie O'Brien. When he is not busy penning excellent pieces for his readers, you can find him glued to his gaming laptop, either ranking up in Valorant or taking a shot at Honkai Star Rail.

Read more from Rahul Goutam Hoom

Share this article

Don’t miss these