Noah Lyles Reflects on Photo Finish 100M Triumph: “Knew I Was the Champion”

Aug 8, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Noah Lyles (USA) reacts after the men’s 200m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

The Paris Olympics delivered one of the most thrilling 100-meter finals in track history. Noah Lyles emerged as the new Olympic champion, expressing confidence in his performance despite the razor-thin margin.

At 27, Lyles was not the favorite to win. The track community had its eyes on Kishane Thompson, who had impressed with his world-leading time at the Jamaican Olympic trials. However, Lyles defied expectations, edging out Thompson by a mere 0.005 seconds.

The Stade de France erupted in surprise when the photo finish showed that, Lyles’ torso crossed the finish line just ahead of Thompson’s, securing the American the coveted 100-meter Olympic gold. Even Lyles himself was taken aback by the closeness of his victory.

Despite the unexpected nature of his win, Lyles had always believed in his abilities. On the official website of the Paris Olympics, he stated,

“But, you know, I believed it because I knew I was the champion. I just knew that it had to be me because I wasn’t going to make a mistake like that, not in this close of a race.”

This unwavering confidence proved crucial in Lyles‘ triumph. Aware of the high stakes and his dedication to the sport, he knew he had to outperform a stellar field of competitors. Lyles executed a flawless race, achieving what many had deemed impossible for him.

Aside from the first and second-place finishers, the 100-meter finals were one of the most difficult races due to the athletes’ timings.

Legit one of the most electric 100m finals that I’ve ever witnessed. Noah Lyles is absolutely incredible. pic.twitter.com/Valiftpdgo — Wesley Colvin (@TruUKFan) August 4, 2024

While Noah Lyles and Kishane Thompson both recorded 9.79, Fred Kerley finished third with a 9.81. However, Akani Simbine was close behind Fred, clocking a 9.82, followed by Lamont Marcell Jacobs in fifth with a 9.85.

Letsile Tebogo finished sixth with a 9.86, while Kenny Bednarek came in seventh with a 9.88. And, the grid ended with Oblique Seville’s 9.91, indicating that the entire race was completed in under sub-10 time, demonstrating that it was one of the most difficult and closest races ever.