Despite Facing Challenges and Criticism, Noah Lyles Stresses the Value of “Knowing Your Accomplishments”

Noah Lyles has emerged as one of the most prominent figures in athletics in recent years. Despite his remarkable achievements, including multiple world championships and Olympic medals, Lyles has faced his share of challenges and criticism. His recent statement on X comprehends the significance of his achievements.

“The devil will scream out your failures but whisper your accomplishments.”

Lyles’s tweet referred to the devil as something related to the hatred he received in the past. It encapsulates how others are fixated on his shortcomings and setbacks rather than his victories.

The devil will scream out your failures but whisper your accomplishments. Always trying to make what you do seem lesser. Just know your accomplishments are Great no matter how big or how small! — Noah Lyles, OLY (@LylesNoah) August 27, 2024

During his childhood, the American sprinter spent nights in hospitals due to his asthma, which became a living nightmare for him. His mother, Keisha Bishop, provided support throughout those difficult days, and he eventually overcame the illness and began his sports career.

When he turned professional, he annihilated several of his competitors on the track numerous times but was constantly criticized. Even after becoming the 100-meter Olympic champion, Lyles received numerous hate comments due to his 0.005-second finish against Kishane Thompson.

In addition to his 100-meter race, Lyles tested positive for COVID-19 before running in the 200-meter finals. For unknown reasons, this information was not made public before the race’s completion, but the athlete remained fit to run.

He finished the race in third place, earning a bronze medal at the Stade de France. However, after his COVID news was made public, some people didn’t believe he was sick, and others criticized him for running with a contagious disease. This surprised him since, despite his poor health, he did his best to perform for the crowd.

Lyles’s tweet implied that no matter what he had accomplished in his career, the negative phases were always highlighted rather than his greatest or even smallest accomplishments.

“Just know your accomplishments are Great no matter how big or how small!”

However, his relentless criticism made him recognize the significance of his accomplishments, including track and off-track honors. While Lyles has many naysayers who criticize everything he does, he also has admirers who give him the support he needs before competing in every major track event.