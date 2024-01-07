“Teaching My Dad and God Father”: Simone Biles Proves to the World Why Husband Jonathan Owens Is the Family’s Heartthrob

Simone Biles has been taking things slow and steady, spending time with her family whenever possible. Amidst her return to the international stage, husband Jonathan Owens’ football matches, and an extended holiday season, the star gymnast has something new to witness every day.

Recently, she captured one of the most heartwarming moments of her life with the three important men in her family. Owens has always been an integral part of the Biles family, even before the couple’s wedding. The NFL safety has often visited his partner’s house without her to bond with her parents. The clip posted by the Olympic champion on Instagram proved the strength of this bond.

NFL games often carry some rituals to them, one of which is a fun dance by the player upon touchdown. Owens decided that a good bonding exercise between him, his father-in-law, and Biles’s godfather was to get them to groove along.

The video features the trio trying to dance like Owens after his touchdown at a match. While the move specifically does not have a name, Biles termed it the ‘STL’ move, referring to St. Louis since the NFL icon was born there. All three rolled their arms in the air and danced away while the star gymnast giggled and captured the special moment.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CzNGs29tRF0/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

“This video is so wholesome

Jonathan teaching my dad and god father the STL dance he did after his touchdown.”

With the Super Bowl season currently in full swing, Biles has been super close to her husband, traveling wherever he went for his matches. Since she often acted as his lady luck, her presence in the fields was important. With Owens’ recent integration into the Green Bay Packers, the couple has had a rough time battling long distance. But all goes well when Monday matches prove to be victorious for NFL safety.

Recently, however, the couple sparked some controversy surrounding certain statements. Biles and Owens appeared on The Pivot Podcast, where the NFL player confessed how he didn’t know about who his wife was until they began dating. And apart from this, the Olympic hero, who recently added four more golds to her collection, declared that she will be called ‘Jonathan Owens’ wife one day instead of her name.

These statements sparked outrage among fans, who were shocked at Owens’ ignorance and Biles’ nonchalance toward herself. Yet, the couple remained unfazed by the chatter around on the internet and went on with their day.

Amidst controversy, Owens gifts his wife, Simone Biles, a special surprise

Online debates and noise aside, Owens still treats his queen like one. The couple spoils each other with lavish gifts, sometimes just to show their love and appreciation for each other. Recently, Owens made his wife’s morning better with a surprise.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/ClNQYyht-Oc/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The star gymnast took to Instagram to flaunt her husband’s thoughtfulness. Owens gifted her a variety of bouquets, all neatly arranged in flower vases. Gestures like this seemed to melt Biles’ heart as she showed off her happiness. Having stuck with each other for years, Biles and Owens stand true as the epitome of a power couple.