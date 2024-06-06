Olympic Gold Medalist Andre de Grasse Recalls His Career Journey From Basketball to Track and Field

There are several sprinters to look forward to in the 2024 track and field season, with the Paris Olympics taking place in July. These athletes have set ambitious targets for themselves, knowing that every accolade this year will significantly improve their resume. In a recent Instagram post for the Olympics, Canadian sprinter Andre de Grasse traveled back in time and explained how his entire sporting career was impacted in just a few words.

The athlete has been nothing short of exceptional, earning numerous awards, including an Olympic gold medal in the 200-meter sprint at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. However, Andre’s primary sport from the beginning of his athletic career was basketball.

He spent most of his high school years playing it, but everything changed when he met Tony Sharpe, a one-time Olympic bronze medalist. The Canadian sprint legend praised Andre’s talent, which was enough to spark his interest in track and field, as he recalls, saying:

“Having someone believe in you and tell you that you’re going to be great at something that was kind of just the pivotal moment where everything kind of changed for me.”

The few words from Sharpe were enough to trigger that professional sprinter inside de Grasse. The runner also mentions that just because the athletic legend has so much trust in his skills, he was inspired by them and put more performance out there on the track, which eventually made him the holder of an Olympic gold medal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Olympic Games (@olympics)

Andre is proud of what he has achieved, and he will always be grateful to Sharpe for his acknowledgement, inspiring words, and overall support. This kind act that he received has also made him give back to the community in his nation, as he started a great initiative with his coach.

Andre de Grasse Helping the Future Generation

In the same Instagram video, the Canadian sprinter reveals that he has started the ‘Andre de Grasse Future Champions Fund’ in collaboration with Athletics Canada. This program gives out scholarships to high school students who are interested in becoming sports stars in the future. Andre further mentions that Tony Sharpe also lent out his helping hand in giving out the motivation the kids need to pursue their careers on a good note.

The program’s main goal is to fund these youngsters to help them achieve their dreams, and the Canadian sprinter also claims that in the future, some of these athletes may also arrive on the big stage of sports to represent Canada.