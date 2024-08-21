“Everybody Mocks Me”: Noah Lyles Once Came Clean on His Guilty Pleasure Treat

Noah Lyles has got it all – speed, strategy, and the attitude to win!

While there was always a lot of noise surrounding his persona, he takes pride in his choices and actions, no matter how much people end up criticizing him. Perhaps that’s why his secret guilty pleasure is far from making him feel embarrassed.

In an old candid chat with GQ Sports, Lyles once opened up about some of his likes and dislikes and how a night-time treat got him some serious eyebrow raises. Amongst all the essentials he spoke about, his one treat turned out to be Raisin Bran Crunch cereal.

Athletes aren’t supposed to consume too many sweet treats or junk since they have an ideal body build and energy to upkeep. However, the one thing that Lyles found out was okay for him to indulge in, turned out to be the raisin-based breakfast food.

And so, he revealed how he would eat cereal every night to satisfy his sweet tooth while also making a better choice.

While Raisin Bran was a go-to option for him every night, he introduced the audience to the crunchy variant and swore by it. In fact, when his friends voiced their skepticism surrounding the cereal, he vehemently defended his choices.

“Everybody mocks me, because it’s like ‘Yo, this is an old people cereal’. And I’m like, ‘But have you tried it though?’.”

Lyles admitted that he then refused to listen to anyone who hadn’t tried the crunchy variant of Raisin Bran. He believed the crunch made all the difference and made the cereal eons better than the original one. And that’s how his unabashed preferences have reigned supreme all through the years.

Be it his peculiar choice of cereal or eye-popping style of clothes, Lyles has always enjoyed basking in the spotlight. He has often talked about how having hot takes about various subjects has helped him push forth conversations that get him center stage.

However, he doesn’t only aim to use this attention for his own gain, but also to highlight his sport. Track and field have only been getting more attention recently since the Olympics and Lyles’ Netflix series ‘Sprint’. If one could harness this interest of the masses well, he believed that the sport would succeed in leaps and bounds.