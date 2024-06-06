“Run Faster Than Ever”: Track World in Frenzy After Noah Lyles’ Confident Message Ahead of the USATF NYC Grand Prix

The entire track world is looking forward to one of the most anticipated events of the Olympic season-USATF NYC Grand Prix. The reason for so much buzz around is due to the six-time world champion, Noah Lyles, who will be running his first 200-meter race after making some bold claims earlier this season.

He has expressed interest in the category and released a statement revealing his desire to break Usain Bolt’s long-standing record. And, with just a few days until the USATF NYC Grand Prix, the athlete posted a motivational caption for his recent Instagram video, which has also piqued the interest of the track community.

The monochromatic clip that he released with the description is enough to pique someone’s interest because it contains numerous intriguing features.

There are lots of transitions in the IG reel as well, with multiple segments of him warming up, running, and even a few instances of his recent Racers Grand Prix 100-meter sprint. It appears that the sprinter is prepared for the action that will occur in the New York City event, as he writes:

“I know what I must do…”

The six-time world champion is prepared for the challenges that await him in the event, knowing that he must at the very least attempt to secure the 200-meter world lead before the Olympic Trials. The video also piqued the interest of many viewers, and many are already guessing the race winner.

“Am not worried u going to outshine em all.”

With all of the anticipation, the fans know that Lyles has never disappointed his audience, as they know something is on the way.

“Bro about to run faster than ever.”

Adidas, one of the track star’s main sponsors, has also joined the fans in their excitement for the USATF NYC Grand Prix.

“That [gold medal emoji] is yours.”

An admirer also praised the editing skills.

“Wow that was super impressive !! Great editing skills it was seamless love the music this a song to hype you up real talk.”

Lyles finished second at the Racers Grand Prix, and according to one fan, the local favorite Oblique Seville has sparked the American athlete’s passion.

“Seville evoked all of this.”

The six-time world champion is excited about the forthcoming event, which will be his first 200-meter race of the Olympic season. His statements about breaking the world record were noticed by none other than Usain Bolt, who also wants him to challenge the long-standing record.

Noah Lyles Makes it to the Radar of Usain Bolt

Getting recognized by the Sprint King himself is a huge accomplishment for any athlete out there. In an interview with Citius Mag, Usain Bolt confesses that watching Noah Lyles race in major 200-meter competitions has been on his watchlist because he is the best possibility for the Jamaican legend to attempt to smash the long-standing world record of 19.19 seconds.

Bolt set this time in the 2009 World Championships, and he wants someone to come close to or even beat it. The track legend became interested in the six-time world champion after he shattered the American record with a 19.31 at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene. The Olympic season is important, and he believes that this will be an excellent opportunity for the American athlete to give it his all.