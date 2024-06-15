Justin Gatlin and Rodney A. Green Optimistic of Noah Lyles After a Magnificent 200M Season Opener

After much anticipation, Noah Lyles finally ran in the 200-meter season opener at the USATF NYC Grand Prix. The American athlete met the public’s expectations by staying to his word and running a powerful 19.77 despite a 1.6 headwind. This also surprised many in the community, as he could have run considerably faster without the wind.

Recently, Justin Gatlin and Rodney A. Green analyzed the six-time world champion’s performance on their Ready Set Go podcast on YouTube.

The two-track legends are impressed by Lyles, who won the 200-meter sprint and have high hopes for the Olympic Trials this month and the Paris Olympics afterwards.

Green remarks that the American ran quicker than last year’s season opener, and he was astonished that the wind did not hamper the athlete as much as it did the rest of the field. He even claims that if there hadn’t been such a severe headwind, Lyles might have easily run a 19.5.

Gatlin also joins the Bahamian sprinter in complimenting the performance of the six-time world champion, stating:

“Listen, with that wind suppressing what he really could run, he’s going to shock some people in the next couple 200s, for sure.”

Green then talked about the Atlanta City Games’ 150-meter event, when the athlete tied the American record with a 14.41. Since then, he has noted that Lyles is on the rise, and with this amazing season opener, the track world may brace itself for a more impressive performance in the trials and at the Olympics.

The Bahamian sprinter went on to add that competitors in the 200-meter category must step up, or Lyles will just beat them all, as he did at the USATF NYC Grand Prix, as he prepares to pursue his biggest goal of his career this season.

Noah Lyles Setting his Sights on Multiple Olympic Medals

Noah Lyles is chasing huge aspirations this season, as he does not aim to win only one gold medal in either the 100-meter or 200-meter events but rather multiple gold medals in each of the categories in which he will compete.

The six-time world champion revealed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that in order to surpass Usain Bolt’s position in the sport, he must participate in four categories: the 100, 200, 4×100, and 4×400. His quest is undoubtedly arduous, but his determination and hard work will pay off in the coming days.