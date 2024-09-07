Veteran Athletes Urge Track Community to Stop Comparing Rising Stars to Usain Bolt: “He Is Eclipsing Them”

In the most recent Ready Set Go podcast episode, Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green asked the track and field community to stop comparing modern up-and-coming athletes to Usain Bolt. They stressed that Jamaica’s remarkable accomplishments have endured the test of time and that these comparisons sometimes overshadow the sport’s emerging talent.

Green began the discussion by highlighting Australian athlete Gout Gout’s recent Peru U20 World Championships performance. In the 200-meter finals, the 16-year-old Australian finished second in 20.60 seconds, trailing only 18-year-old South African Bayanda Walaza (20.52).

Aside from the medal, Gout shattered one of Usain Bolt’s long-standing records, which he set in 2002 during his U20 career. After viewing the race, the track community began comparing the Australian’s accomplishment to the Jamaican icon, with many hailing him as the “Next Usain Bolt.”

Green said comparing Bolt to any up-and-coming athlete is tough because the track great won three consecutive Olympic gold medals during his prime and dominated competitions from his U20 career until his retirement in 2017. However, he didn’t comprehend applying the same pressure to the sport’s growing stars to push someone to follow in their footsteps.

“Don’t make the comparison. Let Gout Gout be Gout Gout. He’s the next Gout Gout. Let Tebogo be Tebogo, not the next Bolt. Stop measuring these people up to these high-end accolades. Let’s just enjoy them for what they are.“

Green also wanted to hear Gatlin’s and Eric Brown’s perspectives on this, both of whom were present on the podcast. Brown pointed out that when he googled Gout Gout, the first image that appeared on his screen was of Bolt.

He also remarked that people consistently underestimated the Jamaican legend’s longevity in the sport. Bolt’s track career was not without its ups and downs but was ultimately loaded with multiple accolades.

Gatlin then shared his thoughts on the topic, pointing out that Bolt held numerous junior world records while the American himself competed.

He cited the Jamaican’s 200-meter U20 World Record of 19.93, which was eventually surpassed by Erriyon Knighton with 19.49 in 2022. Gatlin then underlined a specific point regarding these records affecting the newer athletes, stating:

“He is eclipsing them.“

The retired four-time world champion urged the track community not to put pressure on the sport’s young talents. He emphasized the importance of track and field development and keeping the variety among the athletes.

While measuring them with track legends is completely acceptable, Gatlin does not want the community to always encourage these young athletes to follow the same path of success.