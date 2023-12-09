Simone Biles Reveals Her Christmas List’s Biggest Wish for the Holidays

With the holiday season coming in, Simone Biles is all set with a cozy pair of pajamas and a wish list in hand. The GOAT gymnast recently stunned the nation with a terrific comeback at the World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium. And now, she’s ready to unwind and relax.

In an interview with People Magazine, the 26-year-old opened up about her return and what lay in store for the holidays. She also spoke about her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens’ move to the Green Bay Packers and how the shift has been.

“Our lives can get so busy, so I plan on prioritizing self compassion and daily well-being”

The World Championships proved to be a turning point in Biles’ career. Not only did it mark her epic return to the sport, but it also became a historic event where the star gymnast won the 30th medal of her career. Cruising through this, she admitted:

“It honestly feels amazing to return to competition, I never thought I would compete again so this is a blessing”

However, now that the holidays are upon everyone, Biles revealed the only wish she wanted fulfilled ahead of a busy sports season.

“This year on my holiday wishlist is to just spend quality time with my husband in Green Bay”

Having a history of corny holiday outfits and a plush Christmas, it seems like Biles doesn’t want to change that aspect of her holidays. Known for her ardent support for her husband, the gymnast recently rocked the internet at the Packers vs. Chiefs game.

Packers v/s Chiefs or Simone Biles vs. Taylor Swift?

The recent Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs proved to be a nail-biting experience for fans across the world. Amidst this, however, everyone’s attention went to the star-studded audience, graced by both Simone Biles and Taylor Swift.

The pop star and the gymnast were there to support their respective partners, Travis Kelce and Jonathan Owens, respectively. This soon turned into a war among fans over who they wanted to see on screen the most: Biles or Swift. In the end, the Packers swooped the match with a big win, and Biles celebrated in style with loud cheers and lots of photographs.