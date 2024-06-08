Track World in Frenzy, as Netflix Announces Release Date for Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson Starrer Docuseries ‘Sprint’

The excitement around the Olympic Games this track and field season has gripped fans completely. While most are expecting the major event in Paris to expand the sport’s appeal, Netflix has used the opportunity to create a sports docuseries called ‘Sprint’, which will feature prominent athletes like Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles, and Shericka Jackson.

A few hours earlier, Netflix’s official Instagram announced the release date of July 2, along with a short trailer that has piqued the interest of many athletes and fans.

The popular video begins with an aerial view of a track stadium showing none other than six-time world champion Noah Lyles, before transitioning to several other reputable athletes. Sha’Carri Richardson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Lamont Marcell Jacobs, and Gabby Thomas also make cameo appearances, while the video showcases some intense track moments.

The trailer even shows Fred Kerley and Lyles’ press conference banter, and Jamaican track legend Usain Bolt appears to discuss the 100 meters. The production team behind Formula One: Drive to Survive is working on this project, which is massively anticipated right before the Paris Olympics.

“What a time to be alive.”

A fan also believes that this docuseries will bring the sport a lot more exposure.

“2024, the year of the Track takeover.”

Six-time world champion Noah Lyles is also on the hype train with the fans.

“I’m watching the premiere tonight.”

Adidas, the major sponsor of several renowned track athletes, is also interested in the docuseries.

“It is showtime.”

The amount of content Netflix is ready to give to the track world has surprised this aficionado.

“Omg great many sports series to watch! But netflix you’re faster to make sports series than I am to watch them what do we do??”

The docuseries will significantly increase viewership in the sport, and the track world has long needed a change. Numerous athletes have noted a drop in the number of people who watch track and field, and as a result, Lyles recently took on the responsibility of regaining the audience that craves such content.

Noah Lyles is taking the matter into his own hands

Many fans were looking forward to the Atlanta City Games, but they were unsure about how the event would be broadcast. Well, Noah Lyles settled all issues by collaborating with Adidas and securing the event’s streaming rights, which he made available for free on his official YouTube channel. Many fans and track stars praised the athlete’s choice to take the initiative in addressing the viewership issue.

Fans were also able to witness history as the six-time world champion tied Tyson Gay’s 150-meter American record with an astounding 14.41-second pace. With this initiative, Lyles has demonstrated that he values the sport and will make regular attempts to make it more accessible to the newer audience.