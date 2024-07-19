Usain Bolt Reveals the Reason Behind Him Choosing the 200M World Record as His Favorite

Usain Bolt has held the current 100- and 200-meter world records for a long time. Even after retiring from the sport in 2017, no competitor has come close to his incredible 9.58 and 19.19 seconds, respectively. While most track fans consider the 100-meter race to be the pinnacle of sprinting, and it may possibly be the Jamaican legend’s favorite, the reality is much different.

Bolt declared on YouTube’s The Obi One Podcast that the 200-meter world record at the 2009 Berlin World Championships, which he set by running a 19.19-mark, is his favorite. The retired athlete further expresses his affection for the record, stating:

“For me, the 200 meters are like my baby.”

Bolt also accepts that many in the track world prefer the 100-meter world record, which demonstrates the Jamaican’s status as the world’s fastest man. He goes on to say that he chose to race the 100 meters since he didn’t want to run the 400 meters.

Usain Bolt then travels back in time to explain how he lost the 200-meter race at the 2007 World Championships to Tyson Gay. He was really disappointed with himself and wanted input from his trainer. However, when his coach advised him to run the 400 meters for better preparation, he refused and instead negotiated a bargain to run the 100 meters, and if he does well, he will compete in the category.

The Jamaican legend acknowledged that participating in 100-meter sprints was only an excuse to avoid competing in 400-meter events, which he was not built for. Even though he ran the 100 meters with determination, the 200 meters were always his top interest.

Despite the fact that being a world record holder is an incredible achievement, Bolt is still hoping that someone will run the 200 meters in less than the 19.19-mark.

Usain Bolt Adds Noah Lyles to His Watch List

While Usain Bolt enjoys watching track and field after retirement, he believes an athlete will beat his world record in the 200 meters. As he stated in an interview with Citius Mag, the Jamaican star immediately added Noah Lyles to his list after seeing him break the American record in the finals of the 2022 World Championships.

The Sprint King expects Lyles to run quicker than his personal best of 19.31. However, this will require him to rectify a few shortcomings in his running style, which Bolt will not point out because he wants the six-time world champion to feel the challenge when competing for that title.