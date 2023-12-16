“Never Even Heard of Gymnastics”: GOAT Simone Biles Confesses a Shocking Truth About the Sport Ahead of Paris Olympics

August 27, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; All Around first place medalist Simone Biles during the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY

Gymnastics is synonymous with Simone Biles. That is how iconic she is in terms of the sport. The 26-year-old aced at the Rio Olympics to carve her name in the country’s history books. Yet, all champions start small, and at six, Biles wasn’t sure about the sport.

In a chat with CNN, the Olympic gold medalist sat down to reminisce about her childhood while advocating for a special cause. Growing up as a foster kid, Biles knew what it was like to not have a constant for a long time. And while her happy ending came with her grandparents adopting her, she found her true purpose during a class field trip.

Recalling the inception of a lifelong journey, Biles talked about how she wasn’t even familiar with the sport initially.

“I never even heard of gymnastics before. I was just like, ‘Oh, I bet I could do that’.”

As the lore goes, the Olympic hero saw a group of girls practicing their gymnastic routine and began aping them. And soon, she got noticed.

“They did end up sending a letter home, and my parents were like, ‘Oh, this is perfect! It will get her energy out.'”

However, despite her natural talent shining, Biles confessed that no one thought too much about the whole ordeal. Becoming a world-famous gymnast pretty much came naturally to her, and she’s grateful for all the opportunities to date.

After a brief hiatus following her walking out of the Tokyo Olympics, Biles proved that she still has the zeal and expertise. At the recent World Championships, the 26-year-old GOAT won a total of four gold medals throughout the meet. So what’s next for the champ?

Simone Biles stuns in Antwerp and gears up for Paris

The World Championships in Antwerp witnessed history rewritten at the bars and beams. Biles pulled off a major feat after a two-year break and crushed every single performance. With her parents in attendance, the star gymnast aced multiple rounds to grab the gold. But now, are the upcoming Olympics on the charts?

Biles previously confessed that while she doesn’t wish to take up pressure about thinking of the Olympics, it is the ultimate goal. So far, not thinking too much about the consequences and doing her best has been a successful tactic for the Olympian. But will the Paris Olympics see her best version ever? Only time will tell.