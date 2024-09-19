“Next Stop Homecoming”: Fred Kerley Flaunts Olympic Medals, Takes a Jab at Best Contenders Without One

Aug 4, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Fred Kerley (USA) celebrates after winning bronze in the menís 100m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Fred Kerley is all pumped up for the upcoming season after returning to his potential this year. He added a bronze from Paris to his Olympic medal collection and continued to perform well throughout this season. So, what’s in store for the icon at the upcoming championships?

Kerley, who recorded his season best at the Zurich Diamond League and proceeded towards a podium finish at the Brussels Diamond League, has been more or less satisfied with this season. He wrapped up with the promise of improving his pace, practicing more, and getting back with renewed energy.

In his recent post on X, he took some time to flaunt some of the biggest achievements of his career. It was a picture of two Olympic medals for the Men’s 100m sprint—one from the Tokyo Olympics and the other from the Paris Olympics. In 2021, he placed second at the event and won a silver, while he finished third this year in one of the closest races.

“The journey don’t stop my 2 Olympic medal from Tokyo to Paris…“

However, Kerley’s emergence comes with a slice of banter he often indulges in. Fans have often witnessed him calling out fellow competitors, triggering comparisons and paving the path to friendly rivalries. While his recent post was about his achievements, he couldn’t help but sprinkle in some spice.

“Some of yall best athletes don’t got one .“

Regardless, his previous post gave fans the confirmation they needed about Kerley’s appearances at the next Olympic games. His two medals at the same event seem to have motivated him to train hard enough for the gold.

“...next stop homecoming“

So far, the 29-year-old has left a lot of room to ponder upon his true potential on the track during this season. Currently, he stands as the third-fastest 100m sprinter, with three world titles to his name. And with this season all wrapped up, he also announced his onboarding in the Grand Slam Track next year as a racer.

The much-awaited racing event will feature several athletes as racers or challengers, with the goal of boosting on-track rivalry to make things more exciting.

The stakes are higher, and with Kerley’s penchant for banter, fans look forward to seeing him battle it out with his fellow 100m contenders to see who is the best.