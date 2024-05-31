“Almost Ready for the Olympics”: Track World in Awe After Akani Simbine Secures First Place at the Oslo Diamond League’s 100M Sprint

The 2024 season has thrown a number of surprises on the track community’s plate. This year, not only are American and European athletes performing effectively, but African athletes are also in contention, resulting in an exciting grid. Akani Simbine has made his imprint on this list as well, thanks to his outstanding performance in the 100-meter category.

The athlete recently posted a few photos on Instagram from the Oslo Diamond League, where he blasted the grid with an incredible 9.93. Many track enthusiasts took note of this accomplishment, and many are just enthusiastic about the sprinter’s future.

The 100-meter grid was competitive enough for Simbine to struggle. But he ran flawlessly from the start of the race and was one of just two competitors to finish in less than ten seconds.

Simbine has had a fantastic Diamond League tour thus far, as he is yet to finish outside of the top three this season owing to his strong track form. He has created numerous headlines, beginning with the South African Championships, when he won gold in the 100-meter season opener.

The athlete also set a world lead at the Atlanta City Games, running 9.90 seconds while leaving the grid significantly behind him. Simbine understands the importance of the season, and after a strong performance in the Oslo Diamond League, he wrote a short but positive caption that read:

“Another W in the books. Thank you.”

Fans were in awe of the athlete’s overall form prior to the Paris Olympics, and they are just excited for him.

“Gold is yours at the Olympics. Stay slaying.”

Liberian runner Emmanuel Matadi joined fans in celebrating the African sprinter’s accomplishment.

“They don’t give you enough credit for the consistency you deliver EVERY YEAR brother.”

Olympic runner Lamont Marcell Jacobs was also on the grid, and despite his defeat to the African athlete, he was eager to compete against him again on the track.

“Next time.”

The athlete’s performance has drawn a lot of attention to his country and continent, and they are all quite proud of him.

“An Olympics medal would be a bonus. We are just blessed to have been here to witness your greatness over the years. Despite all the odds.”

Simbine will be a formidable competitor in the future track meets, and this fan acknowledges it.

“Watch out world, he’s on a roll!!!!”



This season, the sprinter’s running abilities have been exceptional, as evidenced by his impressive times. This athlete’s consistent performance has also piqued the curiosity of track giants such as Justin Gatlin, who admire his ambition to be one of the best in the world.

Justin Gatlin’s in awe of Akani Simbine

The entire 2024 track and field season has been eagerly anticipated owing to the Paris Olympics. Many athletes have expressed an interest in attempting to break long-standing world records, but many have also withdrawn from those discussions in order to avoid the pressure. However, Akani Simbine is not one to back down from a major task or all of the talks that are taking place because he wants to be a part of it.

Justin Gatlin admired the athlete’s spirit, and he wants more competitors to compete with such mentality in a significant event such as the World Championships or the Olympics, since this will result in a competitive grid and a lot of action for the audience.