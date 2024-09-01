Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green Discuss Fans’ Mindset Surrounding Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has received a lot of attention from the track world in recent years because of her impressive performances in the 400-meter hurdles. While her popularity has grown, Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green discussed a common perspective among admirers of the American hurdler on the Ready Set Go podcast on YouTube.

The retired Bahamian sprinter remarked that the track world respects McLaughlin-Levrone for only competing in important events, such as the Olympic Games and World Championships.

Gatlin knew about the situation and the public’s perception of the athlete because he had been in a similar position throughout his sporting career. The retired American sprinter also mentioned Usain Bolt’s career during the conversation.

He pointed out that after the Jamaican reached a particular level in track and field, he attended only a few track meets per season, focusing on key events such as the Olympic Trials, the Olympic Games, the National Championships, and the World Championships.

However, Gatlin emphasized that Bolt’s special regimen ultimately established his legacy. According to the four-time world champion, the fans demanded the same for McLaughlin-Levrone, as they wanted to see her break world records the moment she arrived at a major event.

Gatlin discussed the benchmark that the American hurdler had set:

“She’s giving you the A+ standard of Olympic performances. She’s winning by far. She’s breaking a world record, and she’s getting the gold medal. Like that’s everyone’s dream when they think about going to the Olympics and winning the Olympics.“

Green shared his sentiments, stating he understood the fans’ expectations for McLaughlin-Levrone. The track world was familiar with the abilities of the American hurdler to deliver her best performance every time she competed, and once fans get a taste for something exceptional in the sport, they want more of it.

The retired Bahamian sprinter also wanted to hear his fellow podcast host’s thoughts on fans who claimed not to see the athlete racing more frequently throughout the season.

Gatlin stated that the track world does not understand what they are asking for. He said that if McLaughlin-Levrone won every race she ran in, as she now does, by an even greater margin, people would become bored more frequently.

Gatlin simply wanted the community to allow the American hurdler the opportunity to be unique and remarkable and to continue doing what she already does.

At the US Olympic Trials this season, McLaughlin-Levrone ran 50.65 seconds, breaking her world record of 50.68, set at the 2022 World Championships. She did, however, break her own record again at the Paris Olympics, running a blistering 50.37.

She is currently ranked first in the women’s 400-meter hurdles, and supporters are eager for even quicker times because the athlete has not halted her track career.