“You Look GORGEOUS”: Fans Storm the Internet After Simone Biles Shares a Post ‘Birthday Glam’ Picture

The four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles recently celebrated her 27th birthday on March 14. The gymnastic sensation shared pictures of her big day on Instagram a couple of days later. She was seen celebrating with her husband, Jonathan Owens. However, it seems like Biles isn’t over her birthday celebrations, as she shared another picture of herself, leaving fans in a frenzy.

In her recent Instagram post, the GOAT looks as pretty as ever, all dolled up and ready for her party. In the picture, Biles is seen wearing a tank top, flaunting her wedding ring and necklace that reads ‘OWENS.’

With her hair braided and some pretty make-up, Biles looks like she is getting ready for her birthday party as she poses in her sauna. She added a caption to her Instagram post in which she credited the artists for the beautiful make-up.

“birthday glam ✨ makeup artist: @shea_mua”

Turning 27 this year, the gymnastics GOAT had a blast of a birthday with her husband. On the other hand, Owens did not waste an opportunity to wish his loving wife. He dedicated a post to her on Instagram with a heartwarming message.

He shared ten pictures with Biles, with every image having a beautiful scenic view. The images look like the power couple clicked them when they went on their getaway in Hawaii for their best friend’s wedding. Jonathan wished his wife in the most loving way that would melt hearts and wrote in the caption:

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul, my amazing wife. So crazy to me how life aligns you with the person that you’re meant to be with, you’ve made me a better man in so many ways I can’t explain it.”

In the most scenic of backgrounds, the couple seems to have some beautiful pictures next to the beach. In one picture, the two share a loving kiss, and in another, the duo walks hand in hand on the beach. They also go horse riding, all in beautiful scenery.



Further, Owens, in the post’s caption, conveyed how much he loved Biles and will always be her constant support, and wrote:

“My heart, my rock, and my best friend all in one. I love you so much baby, this is going to be a special year for you and I can’t wait to support you every step along the way.”

The internet sends their love for gymnastics legend Simone Biles

Upon seeing Biles’ recent post, fans could not keep calm and expressed their happiness and love for her. Most fans even took the opportunity to wish her a happy birthday once again. NFL jacket designer Kristin Juszczyk was the first to comment on the post, and wrote: “Gorggggg.”

Husband Jonathan Owens also commented on her post, adding a face with heart eyes and a fire emoji. Another fan commented on her make-up and wrote, “Your makeup is always so on point!!!.” One fan commented on how pretty Biles was looking. “Awwwww, Simone! You look GORGEOUS!”

While another fan praised her for being herself and penned, “I’m so happy for you to find true love and support. You are an awesome inspiration to young women all over.”

Other fans wished her a “Happy Birthday. so beautiful and what a smile,” and “STUNNING WOMAN Happy Birthday.”

Her fans and husband, Jonathan Owens, who always goes the extra mile to make her smile, seemed in awe of her.