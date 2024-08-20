Quincy Wilson Opens Up on the ‘Advice’ That Made Him an Olympic Champion in Paris

Aug 9, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Quincy Wilson (USA) in the men’s 4x400m relay heats during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

When Rai Benjamin crossed the finish line in the men’s 4×400-meter relay at the Paris Olympics, Team USA won first place, and Quincy Wilson became an Olympic champion at the age of 16.

Appearing on NBC4 Washington with his coach Joe Lee, the youngest member of the American Olympic Team, discussed his journey to Paris and his approach to the event with host Shawn Yancy.

Wilson’s path to the men’s 4×400-meter relay was not without challenges. Initially slated to compete in the mixed 4×400-meter relay, his coach withdrew him just before the event to focus on training.

This decision sparked a minor controversy in the track community, leading to speculation about the 16-year-old’s readiness for his first Olympic Games.

However, Wilson’s performance in the first round of the men’s 4×400-meter relay silenced critics and impressed the track world. Despite the potential pressure of competing in his first Olympics, Wilson remained composed.

During the interview, the young athlete highlighted the valuable advice he received before the competition. Wilson revealed that a fellow Team USA athlete had counseled him to approach the Paris Olympics like any other track and field event, saying:

“Take it like it’s a regular meet, and act like it’s a National Championship meet, because it will have bigger people, bigger supporters, but at the end of the day, it’s still a track, and it’s in 9 lanes. You just have to go out there and run.”

Wilson called it the “most important advice” he received on his path to the Paris Olympics: managing one’s expression and emotions is crucial when facing the pressure of high-level competition and large crowds.

This skill proved invaluable for the young athlete before his race at the Stade de France. He acknowledged that the Olympic Games were unlike any track meet he had previously experienced in his remarkable career.

When Shawn Yancy asked the 16-year-old about competing against more seasoned runners, Wilson admitted feeling initially overwhelmed, as he had never imagined himself participating in the Olympics at such a young age.

However, Wilson credited his success to his strong support network, including his coach, parents, and fans worldwide who cheered for him at this prestigious event.

For the 16-year-old, competing in the Paris Olympics was a dream realized. Following a successful 2024 season, he secured his first Olympic gold medal in the 400-meter event. With many competitions ahead, fans of the sport eagerly anticipate Wilson’s future performances and potential achievements.