“You Deserve Those Medals”: Noah Lyles’ Hilarious TikTok with Girlfriend Junelle Bromfield Amuses Track World

Recently crowned ‘Fastest Man on the Planet’, Noah Lyles shared a funny clip on TikTok with girlfriend Junelle Bromfield that amused the track star’s fans. The clip hilariously portrayed his emotions regarding the Olympic medals he just won in Paris.

Despite battling COVID during the competition, Lyles secured gold in the men’s 100-meter finals and bronze in the 200-meter event. This marked a significant milestone in the American sprinter’s career, fulfilling his ambition of becoming an Olympic champion.

In the video, Lyles humorously depicted his attachment to his medals. The caption, mirroring Bromfield’s reaction in the clip, read: “I feel you’re just here for the medal.” Lyles’ response was a comical drooling expression while admiring his accolades.

The video shows Lyles doing various household tasks while constantly glancing at his medals. From gaming on his computer to doing laundry and vacuuming, the 27-year-old athlete’s focus remained on his Olympic achievements.

Fans were amused by the funny TikTok post:

“You deserve those medals and so much more my king Noah.”

Admirers poured in their love.

“Noah congrats big dawgg!! Next is breaking bolts 200m. Go get that man. You got it!”

Another fan was pleased that, despite how Lyles was treated by the track world, he never stopped being himself.

“what I love about you Noah is that you continue to be yourself whether they love or hate you.”

One supporter also referenced the athlete’s comments about NBA Champions being World Champions.

“World champion of the world now.”

Finally, a fan made a funny comment about Lyles doing housework.

“Yes Junelle, let him do some house work.”

Lyles‘ performance at the Paris Olympics showed significant improvement from the Tokyo Games. In 2021, he earned only a bronze in the 200-meter event.

As one of the world’s fastest men, the track community eagerly anticipates Lyles’ future performances, expecting the newly crowned 100-meter Olympic champion to continue showcasing his exceptional abilities in upcoming tournaments.