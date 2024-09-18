Simone Biles Shares Her Perspective on Post-Olympic Depression Among Athletes: “This Is the Biggest Stage of Their Life”

Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States prepares to compete on the beam in the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Neck deep in preparations for her next venture — the Gold Over America Tour — Simone Biles still remembers her redemption arc since Tokyo and how that transpired into three golds and one silver at Paris 2024. Yet, she knows a thing or two about how athletes like her truly feel after the two-week extravaganza comes to an end.

Speaking to Vogue about her comeback, future plans, and reflections on the Olympics, Biles highlights the blues that come after the event’s success.

Often deemed as a post-Olympic depressive phase, she reveals how several athletes go through it after riding the highs of being in a large-scale event only to come crashing down later.

“A lot of athletes, unfortunately, since this is the biggest stage of their life–there’s this thing called post-Olympic Depression.“

She believed it was an upsetting occurrence, going from being in the spotlight with the world celebrating each win to returning to a normal life. In her case, the gymnastics team, especially, garnered all the attention for their stellar performance on the stage and their back story.

Each member had a significant hurdle to overcome, with Biles facing her history with Twisties, her teammate Sunisa Lee navigating two kidney diseases, and so on. When they successfully managed to overcome these challenges and win podium finishes, their stories inspired several fans across the world.

Throughout this, Biles noted how she kept herself grounded and did not let her memories haunt her this time around. She did so with intense therapy and regular sessions with her therapist, which she has always cherished and prioritized.

In several post-Olympic interviews, Biles repeatedly admitted that she never missed a session, even during her rehearsals in Paris. Therapy got her through some of the most debilitating times post-Tokyo, and she now keeps her head cool as she navigates through more gymnastics shows.

“For me, I’ll still be attending my therapy sessions, because I know how important that is for me to be mentally and physically well. So I’ll be ready for my appointments, back to regularly scheduled programming.“

The blues post-Olympics may be strong, but that doesn’t deter Biles from achieving more feats than any other gymnast. The 27-year-old is now on tour with her entourage of Olympians and popular gymnasts across the country. With the Gold Over America Tour, she aims to share the stories of her team with fans through a grand show.