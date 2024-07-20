Track Icons Usain Bolt, Allyson Felix, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Shine on ESPN’s Top 100 21st Century Athletes List

ESPN just named their top 100 athletes of the twenty-first century. It was not an easy effort, but with 70,000 votes from contributors, they were able to gain a clearer perspective on ranking the greatest athletes from various sports. This massive list, which had athletes from around the globe, also contained three track stars, beginning with Usain Bolt in 9th, Allyson Felix in 63rd, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in 77th.

Usain Bolt – The Fastest Man Alive

Usain Bolt has enjoyed sports since he was a child. In primary school, he practiced cricket and sprinting, and his coach was impressed by his athletic ability. The Jamaican improved his talents with time, and at the 2002 World Junior Championships, he won the 200-meter gold, demonstrating his potential.

This also secured his spot in the professional meets, and he was able to establish himself on the international stage. However, it took him a few years to develop into the Bolt that we know today.

Before the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the Jamaican was demonstrating remarkable potential in the track meets leading up to the big event. Bolt easily won the Jamaican Championships, making him the favorite heading into the Olympic Games. When all eyes were on the future Sprint King in Beijing, he stormed ahead of the field and, despite a poor start, won both the 100 and 200 meters.

Usain Bolt maintained his form heading into the 2009 Berlin World Championships when he did the unthinkable by setting world records in two popular categories, the 100 and 200 meters, with 9.58 and 19.19, respectively. These records are yet to be broken by a modern athlete in the twenty-first century, and when paired with his eight Olympic gold medals and eleven World Championship crowns, he is regarded as the greatest athlete in track and field history.

Allyson Felix – The Gem of the United States

Modern American female sprinters look up to legends such as Allyson Felix. The Californian girl was called “Chicken Legs” by her high school classmates owing to her small legs but strong body. She was guided by her coach, and after years of effort, she polished her sprinting talents, which she demonstrated to the world at the 2003 US National Championships.

Felix finished second with a 22.59, earning her a spot at the 2003 Paris World Championships. She continued to improve her talents and won her first gold medal in the 2005 Helsinki World Championships in the 200 meters.

In 2007, at the Osaka World Championships, the athlete won three gold medals in the 200, 4×100, and 4×400 relay races. Her first Olympic gold medal came in the 4×400-meter relay at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where she also won her second Olympic silver medal in the 200 meters.

The American became increasingly popular and continued to perform at a high level until the end of her career. After the 2022 season, Allyson decided to retire from track and field, having won seven Olympic gold medals and 14 World Championships.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce – Jamaica’s Mommy Rocket

While Usain Bolt ruled the men’s division, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was a formidable force in the women’s division. Her mother, Maxine Simpson, an athlete herself, raised her and her two brothers in Kingston.

The athletic blood coursing through her veins inspired the Jamaican to pursue sports since she was in school. Shelly-Ann won her maiden Olympic gold medal in the 100 meters at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, under the guidance of former coach Stephen Francis.

She primarily competed in the 100, 200, and 4×100 races, overall winning three Olympic gold medals and ten world championships. Mommy Rocket has already announced that she will retire after the 2024 season, and the biggest reason for leaving her beloved sport is that she wants to devote more time to her family and repay all of the support that they have provided during her athletic career, including raising her child.