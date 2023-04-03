PRX Forsaken Explains Why Yoru Can be a Better OP Agent then Jett in Valorant!

Jason “f0rsakeN” Susantoo is one of the best Pacific players in the Valorant world right now. He plays for Paper Rex and his confidence in taking duels is off the charts.

However, he is also known for his occasional Yoru picks which are rarely seen at the competitive stage. Quite recently, f0rsakeN in an interview with Sportskeeda informed us about why Yoru is such a strong pick for competition. Part of the reason why he is one of the best is because of the unpredictability of the pick.

PRX f0rsakeN Believes Yoru ‘Can Be’ a Better OPer than Jett in Valorant

The question from the Sportskeeda interviewer Abhipsito Das was ” Jett is considered the best operator user in Valorant. How do you think Yoru compares as the primary sniper?” to which Forsaken responded by talking about Jett’s ability to reposition after taking a kill and dashing away. However, Yoru can do that as well, sometimes even better since one can put his TP anywhere and spawn and get out of harm’s way.

When using Jett, a simple misclick can result in your death and while Jett’s dash can get you out of harm’s way, it is impossible to completely get out if all players are pushing you at the same time from different angles.

Yoru can let you retreat in spawn without much hassle. Another reason why f0rsakeN likes playing Yoru is due to quick rotations. These TPs can help him get onto more angles on the site that the opponents are rotating to.

This can help in getting more picks safely without the need to lose a life. In this way, Yoru’s TPs can not only create confusion for the enemies but can also be a meta pick if one wants to OP in a certain way.

No agent can replace the pre-nerfed Chamber but Yoru can help in forgetting about his existence. That is why, we urge a lot of players to try Yoru instead of Jett in this game. The PRX duelist was asked a lot more questions.

We have linked the full interview above. Credits to Sportskeeda for the interview! For more Valorant content, stay tuned at The SportsRush!