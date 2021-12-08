“You’re probably the best player I’ve ever faced”, Liquid Scream replied to TenZ after KRU Esports pulled one under Sentinels at Valorant Champions 2021.

Liquid Scream replied to Tenz ‘s heartbreaking post on Twitter after Sentinels lost to KRU. The incident shows how much the one-tap God has grown beyond his years.

Sentinels and TenZ lost in what was supposed to be a cakewalk for them. KRU eSports dominated in a match where they were not even a close match statistically.

TenZ and Company suffered massive heartbreak, as they carried the hopes of the entire NA region. Only Cloud 9 ad NV remain from the supposedly strongest region in the Valorant Pro-circuit.

Also read: Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin: Teams that have pulled through to the Playoffs.

Everyone on Sentinel was feeling at their lowest. Short tweets or no tweets at all from the Sentinels.

What happened at Sentinels vs KRU ESports Group B decider?

Lost against Kru 1-2 GG’s, unbelievably disappointed in myself. Going out this early in the tournament leaves a massive fucking hole in my heart. They played really well and I just could not show up when it mattered most this year. Taking a break for a while because big sad 🥲 — TenZ (@TenZOfficial) December 6, 2021

TenZ and Sentinels were in utter dismay at the reality of knockouts. Hopes and dreams were shattered within a matter of 15 minutes.

KRU Esports dominated the final few rounds of the decider match. And TenZ felt that he performed poorly when his team needed him the most.

But, the pressure gets the better of us at certain points. Such was the day for TenZ and Sentinels squad.

With an ACS of 185, TenZ suffered from performance pressure after losing to Team Liquid. KRU Esports finished off a wounded beast.

Also read: Valorant Champions Playoffs Schedule: An overview of predicted pool locks for the playoffs in Berlin.

What does Liquid Scream have to say to Sentinel TenZ?

You’re probably the best player ive ever faced and your still so young, heads up king you’ll be back even stronger. Was a pleasure to face you here finally — Liquid ScreaM 🇲🇦 (@ScreaM_) December 6, 2021

Scream on the other hand focused on more important details. He showered TenZ with praise and motivation.

Adil “Scream” Benrlitom, the one-tap God, recognises TenZ ‘s talent. Without a shred of doubt, Adil gave honours to TenZ.

Scream simply states that Tyson “TenZ” Ngo is the best player he ever faced. And with his age, Adil thinks the young prodigy can only grow further.

For all we know, TenZ and Sentinels just might bounce back harder. As a result, we await the return of NA kings.

Also read: Valorant Patch Notes 3.12: The new Valorant patch is live and it incorporates some of the community advice.